Kenny Pickett may be on the verge of a breakout season. The young quarterback has excelled during the NFL preseason and experts around the league believe 2023 may be Pickett's year. Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris recently discussed Pickett's perfect NFL preseason QB rating.

“Ah, man, I think that all of us just coming in and understanding each other's roll is really what's standing out,” Harris said, via Steelers Depot. “Kenny doing what he's doing this preseason is good. But just everybody making their plays and everybody's executing, I think that's really standing out.

“We know Kenny's a player, but if all of us don't come together and execute this, then it won't matter. And I think that all of us not having MAs, all of us run blocking, all of us talking to Kenny, and then obviously the receivers and them got their little calls and signals and they're all going through that, I think that's what's really standing out the most is just the preparation and the understanding of all each other.”

Harris was quick to credit the team. He made sure to mention that the Steelers understand Pickett is talented, but they must continue to perform well together as a unit in order to find continued success.

Steelers: Pickett, Harris prepared to lead offense in 2023

Harris and Pickett could both emerge as true stars during the 2023 season. Pickett and Harris are both just 25-years old. They will be asked to do a lot this season, and both players should be up for the task despite their ages.

The Steelers will be a team to monitor all season long as well. Pittsburgh plays in a difficult-to-navigate AFC North and will face an immense challenge when it comes to winning the division. But the team displayed signs of potential last season and may be ready to take a step forward.