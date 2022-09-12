Najee Harris receives vital update from Steelers on scary foot injury

All Pittsburgh Steelers fans could do was hold their breath when Najee Harris went down with an apparent injury in their Week 1 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. But Harris recently received a hopeful update on his foot injury, per Adam Schefter.

“Tests today on Steelers’ RB Najee Harris’ foot injury came back negative and there is a belief that, according to a source, he ‘should be good to go’ Sunday vs. the Patriots,” Schefter tweeted.

This is tremendous news for Najee Harris and the Steelers.

There was initial fear of something far worse for Harris upon first glance. Anytime a star running back goes down in Game 1 of the season, there is destined to be concern. Fortunately, it appears that the Steelers dodged a bullet. We should still expect Najee Harris to be eased back into game action. He may see less reps next week for the Steelers as a result.

Najee Harris wasn’t the only Steelers star to face an injury scare in Week 1. T.J. Watt, the reigning AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year, suffered a pectoral injury. Pittsburgh is currently mulling their options as T.J. Watt is expected to miss a significant amount of time. However, his timetable could still change as nothing is definitive at this juncture.

The Steelers got beat up in Week 1 from a physical standpoint. But they were able to secure a thrilling win against the Bengals. Pittsburgh will look to build off of their momentum and earn a second consecutive victory in Week 2. Barring any setbacks, Najee Harris should be ready to roll in Week 2 as well.