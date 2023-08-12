Rookie linebacker Nick Herbig made quite the impression in his preseason NFL debut. While he still has a long way to go before becoming a Pittsburgh Steelers legend, Herbig's postgame comments are bound to make him an immediate fan favorite.

The 21-year-old first got on the field in the second half of Pittsburgh's 27-17 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday night at Raymond James Stadium, quickly making his presence felt. Herbig finished the game with three tackles, one-and-a-half sacks one tackle for loss, wreaking havoc as an outside rusher.

After the game, the former Wisconsin standout couldn't help but credit a higher power—and black and gold blood running through his veins, naturally—for his outstanding performance.

“I feel like I was born to be a Steeler,” Herbig said, per Nick Farabaugh of Steelers Now. “I’m supposed to be here, wearing that Black and Gold. I feel that Black and Gold running through my veins right now. It feels like exactly what God wanted for me.”

Pittsburgh selected Herbig in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, teaming him with his brother, Nate Herbig, an interior offensive lineman who'd previously signed with the team as a free agent. Both Herbigs are currently listed as second-stringers on the Steelers' official depth chart.

Don't be surprised if Nate Herbig gets plenty of playing time as a rookie regardless of his backup status, though. Mike Tomlin is clearly a fan of Herbig, and not just because he bleeds Pittsburgh colors.

“After rookie Nick Herbig gets his 2nd sack of the night, Mike Tomlin asks the sideline anyone else have a younger brother?' Jenna Harner of WPXI reported on Twitter during the game.