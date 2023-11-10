Steelers' Patrick Peterson explained how he feels playing safety after being a cornerback for nearly his entire career

The Pittsburgh Steelers remain far too offensively stagnant and have suffered multiple costly injuries, and yet they are 5-3. Once again, head coach Mike Tomlin is getting his team to buy in and play above its collective talent level. That philosophy can only be mastered when guys make the necessary sacrifices.

Patrick Peterson is in the midst of a big transition from every-down cornerback to occasional safety, which can be overwhelming or even humiliating for some athletes. For the three-time All-Pro, however, the position change is hardly a compromise at all. He is embracing this new, exciting challenge.

“It does feel different because I never had the opportunity to do it in any of the other places I was at,” Peterson said, per Chris Adamski of TribLIVE.com. “Like I talked about early on when I first signed here, coach (Tomlin) told me I would have opportunity to do that. My eyes just lit up because I want to be a ballplayer and be at any position they feel, and I feel can help the team be successful.”

The 33-year-old, who shined with the Arizona Cardinals for 10 seasons, feels rejuvenated in his first year with the Steelers. He has one interception, seven passes defensed and 23 combined tackles in eight games. Adjusting to safety- and the component of run defense that comes along with it- is undeniably an arduous task, but Patrick Peterson is doing his part to keep Pittsburgh in playoff contention.

Mike Tomlin hopes his versatility will be on full display when the team hosts the Green Bay Packers Sunday afternoon. Underestimating the fight of the eight-time Pro Bowler and the Steelers just feels unwise at this point.