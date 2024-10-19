NBA legend Paul Pierce believes he has identified the reason behind Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers' decision to start Russell Wilson over Justin Fields in Week 7.

The Steelers are experiencing quarterback drama with Wilson back to full health. Justin Fields, who filled in for Wilson during the first six games and led the team to a 4-2 record, is now vying for the starting position against Wilson.

Although head coach Mike Tomlin has kept quiet about the Steelers' quarterback strategy, wide receiver George Pickens inadvertently disclosed that Wilson will be the starter for Week 7, according to FOX Sports.

The fan base seems split between the two quarterbacks, while the coaching staff appears to lean toward starting Wilson.

Given how effectively Fields has performed for the Steelers, many were surprised when Tomlin chose to start Wilson. Pierce, however, suspects a deeper reason lies behind this decision.

Paul Pierce take on Russell Wilson starting over Justin Fields for the Steelers

During an appearance on FOX Sports' Speak, the former Boston Celtics star shared his theory that the Steelers are focusing on the bigger picture, evaluating which player has the potential to lead them to the Super Bowl.

“He's looking at his team like, ‘Uh oh, hold on. We 4-2, we got a defense that can win a championship. You know what? I'm looking at big picture now,'” Pierce explained regarding his perspective on Tomlin's mindset.

As Wilson secures the starting position, it will be intriguing to see how he performs behind an offensive line that will now miss standout rookie center Zach Frazier.

“‘Can I win a championship with Justin Fields at the quarterback? Hmmm, big picture, I'm not too sure. But I probably can with Russell Wilson,'” Paul Pierce continued.

Pierce then emphasized Russell Wilson's experience in reaching and winning the Super Bowl. The 35-year-old quarterback captured the title in Super Bowl XLVIII during his time with the Seattle Seahawks.

Wilson and Fields bringing different things to the table for Pittsburgh

Wilson offers a wealth of experience as a successful NFL starting quarterback, while Fields is still in the process of developing and improving. While Wilson may serve as the more dependable option for immediate wins, Fields holds the potential to be the long-term answer for the Steelers.

Furthermore, Justin Fields' mobility plays a crucial role in the decision-making process, enabling him to extend plays, particularly when the offensive line encounters difficulties.

Pierce highlights a valid point: the Steelers should start Wilson to assess his leadership potential rather than prematurely moving on from him while Fields excels. Ultimately, Mike Tomlin must focus on positioning Pittsburgh for success.

Tomlin has consistently admired Wilson, often favoring him in the quarterback competition. Despite Fields making a compelling argument during training camp for the starting role, Tomlin ultimately opted for Wilson. Fields only had the opportunity to start the first six games of the season because Wilson re-aggravated his calf injury.

Choosing either quarterback has its pros and cons. Fields clearly excels at evading the pocket and extending plays, often lowering his shoulder for designed runs. In contrast, Wilson offers advanced passing skills and a deeper understanding of reading NFL defenses.

The Steelers stands at 4-2 and has a strong opportunity to make the playoffs, so it would be a shame if this quarterback decision disrupts their season.