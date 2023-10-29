The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking to come out of their bye week and earn a victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8. However, things got much tougher for the Steelers after Minkah Fitzpatrick's latest injury update.

Fitzpatrick has been ruled out for the remainder of the contest with a hamstring injury, via Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Steelers star suffered his non-contact injury early in the contest while trying to guard a down field receiver.

With not much playing time under his belt, Fitzpatrick was only able to muster two tackles. However, Pittsburgh has been holding their own without him on the field. They haven't allowed the Steelers to score a touchdown and intercepted quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the second quarter.

Still, Jacksonville held a 6-0 lead through the first quarter as Pittsburgh hasn't been able to get anything going on offense. Even if Fitzpatrick was on the field the safety wouldn't be able to help the Steelers in that regard.

When he has been on the field however Minkah Fitzpatrick has provided a major jolt to the Steelers defense. With his two tackles against the Jags, Fitzpatrick has now mustered up 52 tackles and two passes defended.

The Steelers will hope their safety can make a quick recovery and won't miss much time beyond Week 8. However, Pittsburgh still has to deal with the Jaguars. While the defense has held, the offense needs to find their stride. In the meantime, Pittsburgh's secondary will look to rally around Fitzpatrick and fill their newfound gaps.