Coming off of their bye, the Pittsburgh Steelers are looking for their offense to hit another gear in Week 7. Diontae Johnson making his long-awaited injury return would certainly bring a spark to the Steelers.

Pittsburgh has still yet to activate Johnson off of IR. However, they did release Gunner Olszewski on Friday, via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Olszewski's removal from the roster gives Johnson a clear path to return.

Johnson has been out since Week 1 with a hamstring injury. However, he has been able to return to full practices leading up to Pittsburgh's Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. With the Steelers designating Johnson to return from IR, all signs point to him playing in Week 7.

Pittsburgh's passing offense as a whole has struggled throughout the 2023 season. Through the first six weeks of the year, the team ranks 27th in passing, averaging 187.8 yards per game. George Pickens is the only player on the Steelers with 200+ passing yards, gaining a team-best 393 yards. The team's second leading receiver is actually running back Jaylen Warren, who has 166 yards through the air.

Despite playing half of one game this season, Diontae Johnson is actually the Steelers' sixth-best receiver in terms of receiving yards with 48. His return should help jump start an offense in need of some life. Pittsburgh has stayed in playoff contention despite their offense, holding a 3-2 record. Now with Johnson back in the fold, the Steelers will try to hit their stride as a team and work their way into the postseason.