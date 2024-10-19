The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a lot of attention surrounding them throughout the week thanks to their surprising decision to start Russell Wilson over Justin Fields at quarterback in Week 7 against the New York Jets. That isn't the only drama they have surrounding their lineup, though, as the team recently received some notable injury updates on a pair of key defenders ahead of this Jets matchup.

While Fields has led Pittsburgh to a 4-2 record so far, the Steelers calling card has been their defense, which has shined to this point. With their Sunday Night Football matchup quickly approaching, the team removed defensive tackle Montravius Adams from the injury report, but they did label safety Damontae Kazee as questionable for the game with an ankle injury.

Via Ian Rapoport:

“Steelers injury news:

— They downgraded S Damontae Kazee (ankle) to questionable for Sunday's game vs. the Jets.

— They upgraded DT Montravius Adams (knee) to having no injury status designation.”

Steelers defense looking to shut down high-powered Jets offense

Having Adams good to go will be a welcome sight for the Steelers, as he's been a solid producer for them in his limited role, as he's racked up eight tackles and a sack through six games. Being without Kazee for the second straight week could prove difficult, though, as he also has eight tackles through his five games played, while also nabbing an interception and a pass deflection.

Neither of these guys are starting options for Pittsburgh, but they will want to have as many people healthy as they can as they attempt to slow down the Jets offense that now features Davante Adams after they pulled off a big trade for him this week. Kazee's status will be worth keeping an eye on ahead of this one, as the Steelers could be very shorthanded at safety if he ends up being unable to play again.