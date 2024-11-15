The Pittsburgh Steelers have been one of the most pleasant surprises in the 2024 NFL season. Pittsburgh is 7-2 heading into Week 11 and sits atop the AFC North with Baltimore. The Steelers are positioned well to make the playoffs in the AFC and just need to finish the regular season strong.

Despite Pittsburgh's recent success, one former NFL player believes they need to make a change at running back. Former NFL safety Rodney Harrison made a strong take about how he would start Jaylen Warren over Najee Harris in Pittsburgh.

“I think Jaylen Warren should be the starting running back,” Harrison said on Friday via ProFootballTalk. “Najee Harris, when he runs, he looks like his legs are heavy. He looks like he is running in sand at times. Every now and then, he'll give you that energy and he runs like Ricky Watters. But for the most part, I'm starting Warren as my running back.”

This is a scathing critique of Najee Harris' game. Harris is certainly known as a bruising running back who is not going to break many 70-yard runs. However, that does not make him a worthless part of Pittsburgh's offense. In fact, he has been one of the most consistent pieces of the offense this entire season.

That said, it is easy to understand where Harrison is coming from. Warren has historically been the more efficient back between the two. He also brings more to the table in the passing game and with pass protection.

Ultimately, the combination of the two backs is likely better than either one of them truly being a bell cow back.

Steelers get mixed bag with Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren injury updates

The Steelers place a big emphasis on running the ball, which makes both Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren important.

Pittsburgh got a mixed bag of injury updates on Thursday related to their running back tandem.

Harris was a full participant at practice on Thursday despite dealing with an ankle injury. This is great news as the Steelers prepare for a huge game against the Ravens on Sunday.

Harris is having a great 2024 campaign. He has rushed 157 times for 645 yards and three touchdowns. That is good for 4.11 yards per carry, which is tied for the most efficient season of his career thus far.

Unfortunately, the news is not so good for Warren. He missed practice on Thursday with a back injury and his availability for Week 11 is becoming a question.

Warren has been the perfect complement to Harris, but he has struggled with availability this season. He has only managed 55 carries for 217 yards in 2024.

The Steelers will need their running game to be in peak condition as they prepare to face the Ravens on Sunday. The winner will have a huge advantage in the AFC North for the rest of the season.