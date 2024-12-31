The Pittsburgh Steelers looked like they may be a dark horse contender in the AFC, but the last month has revealed some flaws that the team may not be able to get over as the playoffs quickly approach.

One of those problems has been the offense. While Russell Wilson and George Pickens have been able to generate some of the explosive plays that that unit lacked in recent years, the consistency still isn't there for Mike Tomlin and company on offense. However, the Steelers may be getting a key weapon back in the lineup just in time for the postseason according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

Rookie wide receiver Roman Wilson, who the Steelers drafted in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, has been designated to return from injured reserve. Wilson is still technically on the IR, but he can begin practicing and the Steelers have 21 days to activate him to the roster.

Wilson has dealt with multiple injuries this season. He suffered a sprained ankle before the regular season started that sidelined him for the opening five weeks. Shortly after he returned, he went down with a hamstring injury that sent him to injured reserve. He appeared in just one game this season and did not catch a pass.

Wilson's skillset could be very valuable to this Steelers offense. Pittsburgh has two vertical threats in Pickens and Mike Williams, but ti doesn't have a receiver who is reliable to work underneath and move the sticks consistently. Wilson can be that guy.

There is one problem with that. Russell Wilson isn't the type of point guard quarterback who is efficient at playing on time and distributing the ball over and over underneath, which doesn't mesh well with what Roman Wilson does well. It's hard to envision Russell Wilson turning into that type of quarterback that can give the offense some more consistency.

The Steelers also cannot run the ball with regularity, which makes them very boom or bust with the ball. That doesn't work against the best teams in the AFC that will not give those plays up, which was on full display in the Steelers' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day. Getting Wilson back into the lineup would help that, but it may not be the entire solution.