Steelers beef up the roster ahead of the playoff game against the Bills.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to take on the Buffalo Bills after the game was postponed to Monday due to the weather. It'll be an uphill battle for Pittsburgh, as Buffalo looks hungry for a deep playoff run. In preparation, the franchise decided to beef up the roster by elevating two veterans.

Considering the Steelers won't have TJ Watt in the lineup, the coaching staff decided to elevate Myles Jack and Eric Rowe to the active roster, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. It's a move that makes sense as Pittsburgh will have more experience on the defense for this game.

“The Steelers elevated LB Myles Jack and S Eric Rowe for Monday's playoff vs. Buffalo.”

Jack has had a rather successful career, as he's a sure tackler and a proven asset in stopping the run. He could be the difference-maker slowing down Josh Allen on the ground. However, the veteran linebacker hasn't played many games this season, but he was still efficient in his limited opportunities. This is a very under rated move by the Steelers for this playoff matchup.

The exact same thing can be said for Rowe. He's been a very consistent safety throughout his career, but has only played in three games this season. Despite that, he tends the find the ball and make a play. He's another proven asset for any team and the Steelers are smart elevating him to the active roster.

Overall, the Steelers' defense is going to need all the help they can get. Especially with TJ Watt ruled out for this game. But having two consistent tacklers added to the defense, Pittsburgh just gave themselves a fighting chance to take down the Bills.