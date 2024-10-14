Russell Wilson and Marshawn Lynch reunited before the Pittsburgh Steelers' game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Lynch was seen carrying black and yellow cleats, and he then took a handoff from Wilson as the two embraced. After the game, Wilson quote tweeted the video on X, formerly Twitter, and said “Good times! Good memories! With the Legend [Marshawn Lynch] Always Love 24!”

Lynch is very familiar with taking handoffs from Wilson in the backfield with their time with the Seattle Seahawks, where they won a Super Bowl together in 2014 against the Denver Broncos. Fast forward to now, Wilson is on the Steelers, while Lynch is retired and living his best life.

Russell Wilson and Marshawn Lynch reunite

The last time we heard about Russell Wilson and Marshawn Lynch in the same sentence, it didn't seem all positive. When Lynch was a guest on Shannon Sharpe's show, Club Shay Shay, the former running back was asked about Wilson and Pete Carrol's relationship.

“I wouldn't be the right person to speak on their relationship because I didn't f–k with them,” Lynch said. “I didn't f–k with Pete, and then I mean Russ was just a quarterback for me.”

“I respect Russell as a player and as a teammate. Anything that I say is gonna come off as malice or as if I'm a hater. I'll take Russell, and I'll put him right there at quarterback, and I'll rock with him because I have done that. But as far as anything else, no, there's no, you can't pick up the phone and call old boy or nothing.”

After their recent interaction, it seems like all is well between those two.

As of now, it looks like Wilson is still trying to work his way to getting the starting quarterback spot that he earned, but was taken away from him after suffering a calf injury. Wilson was a full participant in practice leading up to their game against the Raiders, but head coach Mike Tomlin still has decided to roll with Justin Fields.

Fields will most likely be the starter for the rest of the season unless he suffers an injury or his play declines, and Wilson will continue to serve as the backup quarterback. The Steelers are now 4-2, and if they continue to play good football, there's a good chance nothing will change offensively. The Steelers' next challenge will be the New York Jets on Sunday Night Football next week.