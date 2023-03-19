Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have continued their spending spree in free agency as they look to get back to the playoffs. Their most recent addition is one that will bolster the protection for Kenny Pickett: guard Isaac Seumalo.

Seumalo and the Steelers have agreed to a three-year contract, according to Jordan Schultz of theScore. The 29-year-old lineman’s deal is worth $24 million, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

A third-round draft pick out of Oregon State in 2016, Seumalo developed on the other side of Pennsylvania with the Philadelphia Eagles. He was a starter in each of the last four years and played in all 20 games last season after a few injury-plagued seasons. After playing a key role on one of the best offensive lines in the league over the last few years, Seumalo will look to anchor the line with the Steelers.

The Steelers are looking to make life easier for Pickett after a rough rookie season that featured some promising moments. Coming off of a 9-8 season, Pittsburgh is still close to being a playoff team and is looking to take advantage of having a quarterback on a rookie deal. Spending now should help them become a complete team over the coming years when Pickett is on a cheap contract.

In addition to signing Isaac Seumalo, the Steelers signed Patrick Peterson, Cameron Sutton, Cole Holcomb and Elandon Roberts to improve their defense while also signing guard Nate Herbig. Pittsburgh could be a sleeper pick to compete at a high level in the AFC playoff picture.