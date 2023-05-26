The Pittsburgh Steelers narrowly missed the playoffs last season, finishing the year 9-8 and getting knocked out of postseason contention via tiebreaker. Apparently some players took it harder than others, one of them being Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward.

TJ Watt said that he avoids Heyward in the offseason because of the latter’s detox strategy after a long season.

“I talked to him a good amount, but he (Heyward) definitely goes to dark places early in the offseason,” Watt said. “I try to avoid him as much as possible, and not drag me any darker.”

Watt and Heyward have been teammates for six seasons. Despite a 60-36-2 record during that span, the Steelers did not win a playoff game and missed the postseason in three of those seasons.

The Steelers have one of the most feared defensive fronts in the NFL thanks in large part to Watt and Heyward. Since 2019, the two have combined for 91 sacks, five first-team All-Pro selections and eight Pro Bowl selections. Watt won NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2021.

Heyward’s entrance into “the darkness” sounds slightly different than that of Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers made headlines this offseason when he announced he was going on a “darkness retreat” as he contemplated his future in football.

Cam Heyward is a 12-year NFL veteran who has put his body and mind through so much. Some football players and athletes alike will do whatever it takes to get themselves right after a long season. T.J. Watt doesn’t seem to agree with Heyward’s methods.