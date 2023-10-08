After a dramatic 17-10 win over the rival Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin spoke about T.J. Watt suffering an injury during the game. Could've fooled QB Lamar Jackson and Co.

Tomlin disclosed that Watt was dealing with a finger injury, per the Post-Gazette Sports' Brian Batko. As Tomlin was delivering his press conference to reporters, Watt was getting the finger looked at.

However severe the injury, it wasn't enough to slow down the pass rusher down at all. On fourth-and-seven, Watt snuffed out Baltimore's last chance at a comeback by sacking Lamar Jackson to seal the victory for the Steelers.

Watt finished the game with two sacks, two tackles-for-losses, two QB hits, and two passes defensed. He also recovered a fumble and returned it 18 yards, setting up K Chris Boswell's late field-goal to pad Pittsburgh's lead.

Credit Watt and the Steelers' defense for carrying this team to victory on Sunday. In addition to the Alex Highsmith sack that resulted in Watt's fumble recovery, CB Joey Porter Jr. picked off Jackson on a pass attempt into the endzone to halt a Baltimore drive.

QB Kenny Pickett then drove the team down 80 yards on eight plays, ending with a 41-yard touchdown strike to WR George Pickens. That gave Pittsburgh its first lead of the game, and one it would not relinquish.

Despite the game-winning TD pass, Pickett struggled for most of the day against the Ravens' defense. He finished the game just 18-for-32 for 224 yards.

The Pickens touchdown will be the highlight shown, but the Steelers defense taking the ball from the Ravens' offense twice in the game's final five minutes was the real story of this game. Hopefully for Tomlin, Watt's injury is nothing too serious.