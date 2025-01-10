On Saturday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens face off for an AFC North rivalry battle to kick off both teams' playoff journeys. And with that, Steelers star pass rusher TJ Watt had a message for the team, per Mike DeFabo on X.

“TJ Watt is a 4x All-Pro, 7x Pro Bowler and the 2021 DPOY,” DeFabo wrote. “But he's 0-3 playoff games and wants to change that: ‘It’s my story. Since I’ve been here, I haven’t won a playoff game. I’ve been saying it this whole season. You guys know how important this is to me.' ”

With the Steelers and Ravens being one of the biggest rivalries in NFL history, this game has even higher stakes for Watt.

In the 2024 regular season, the Steelers split their two-game series with the Ravens, with both teams earning a victory at their home stadium.

The Steelers won their Week 11 matchup 18-16 at home, while they lost 34-17 on the road in Week 16.

And although Watt is one of the league's top defensive players in the NFL, his focus is on beating the Ravens once more, earning the first playoff victory of his career.

Steelers' TJ Watt aiming for first-ever playoff victory of NFL career vs. Ravens

Since being selected with the 30th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Watt has been one of the best defensive players in the league.

In fact, Watt won the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2021, proving his skills as an incredibly talented pass rusher.

However, while he holds a handful of personal accolades, something he hasn't done in his professional football career is winning a playoff game in the NFL.

During his eight seasons with the Steelers, they're 0-3 in playoff games. His first loss was to the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017, followed by the Cleveland Browns in 2020, finishing with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021.

The Steelers also lost a playoff game to the Buffalo Bills in 2023, but Watt was inactive. So, that loss doesn't technically count towards his personal playoff record.

Even if it did count, the point remains: Watt wants to win a playoff game with the Steelers.

And because they're playing against the Ravens in the first round, it's even more fitting for Watt to earn his first playoff game against their biggest rivals.