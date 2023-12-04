The Steelers are McSorley's third team since the end of last season. He joins a QB room now led by Mitch Trubisky.

The Pittsburgh Steelers season got a little bit harder after news broke that quarterback Kenny Pickett needs ankle surgery and will be out for 2-4 weeks. In need of some depth at the position, the Steelers signed Trace McSorley to their practice squad, according to Adam Schefter.

The Steelers are McSorley's third team since the end of last season. He was previously with the New England Patriots and Chicago Bears, the latter of which released him on Nov. 21. He did not appear in a game for either team.

McSorley was selected in the sixth round of the 2019 draft by the Baltimore Ravens and spent his first three seasons in the NFL with the team. He appeared in three games for the Ravens, throwing a touchdown pass on one of his 10 passing attempts in those games.

He made his first NFL start with the Arizona Cardinals last season, a 19-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. McSorley had a 57.4 passer rating after completing 24-of-45 passes for 217 yards and one interception. He played in four other games for the Cardinals.

With Pickett down for a bit, the Steelers had just two healthy quarterbacks and none on the practice squad. McSorley joins a QB room now led by Mitch Trubisky, with Mason Rudolph, the longest-tenured Steeler of the group, serving as the backup.

The Steelers are 7-5 with five weeks left in the season and are right in the thick of the AFC playoff race. Pittsburgh doesn’t particularly have an easy schedule though, meaning it is no guarantee the Steelers make the playoffs. What would that mean for Mike Tomlin's future?