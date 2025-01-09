As the Pittsburgh Steelers brace for their AFC Wild Card matchup against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, fans are starting to wonder about the availability of Justin Fields in the offense, and whether or not the team plans to use the speedy quarterback in the NFL playoffs.

“It's no stone left unturned,” Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith said when asked about Fields on Wednesday, via 93.7 The Fan. “You get through the drama, the ups and downs of the season, however you shake it: You're in a single-elimination tournament.

“We use that analogy, “let's burn the boats,” because you gotta win to stay in it,” Smith continued.

Fields has been used in special run packages, especially when the Steelers have tried to close out games throughout the season. But it's possible that his ability to run the ball will become much more of a factor against the favored Baltimore opponent.

Justin Fields could spark the Steelers offense in Wild Card

While the Steelers defense needs to show out against Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry and the rest of the Ravens offense in order to have a chance to win, much of the pressure will be on Smith to devise a game plan that works.

As Russell Wilson is expected to start under center, it's possible that the Steelers will try and establish the run early against the ferocious Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.

That's where Fields comes in.

With the weather looking to be in the low 30s for Saturday's game in Baltimore, both teams may try to slug it out on the ground. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh knows what advantage they have in the powerful runner in Henry, and he also knows that they are likely to be missing their star wide receiver in Zay Flowers.

Smith and Steelers will presumably try and match their fluency in the backfield with running backs Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, Cordarrelle Patterson, and perhaps throw Fields in the game for direct snaps or RPO packages.