The Pittsburgh Steelers stand as one of the most celebrated teams in the NFL. They boast a rich history of triumphs and an impassioned fan base. Yet, as they brace themselves for the approaching season, there are a handful of players whose position on the team, or at least on their starting unit, hangs by a thread. To cement their spot on the roster or as starters, they must elevate their performance. In this piece, we'll take an in-depth look at four players grappling with some challenges in training camp and needing to make a mark during the preseason to clinch their roster or starter spots.

Recapping the 2022 Steelers Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers concluded the 2022 NFL season with a 9-8 record, an impressive rebound from their shaky 2-6 start. Despite having rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett and a fresh defensive coordinator, Teryl Austin, the team managed to end the season on a high note. They narrowly averted head coach Mike Tomlin's first losing season. The Steelers faced a formidable schedule but valiantly went toe-to-toe with some of the league's best teams. Their rivalry with the Baltimore Ravens remained an electrifying spectacle, with the Steelers maintaining a lead in both the overall series (68-39). As they gear up for the 2023 season, the Steelers must sustain their upward trajectory and compete in a fiercely competitive AFC.

Here we will look at the four players on the Steelers roster bubble who must shine in the 2023 preseason.

1. Darnell Washington's Ascendance

Friday could solidify Washington's exceptional talent. Washington has dazzled throughout training camp with his prowess in catching passes. Should he replicate this performance at game speed, he stands to amplify the buzz around his potential contribution to the Steelers offense. Standing tall at 6'7, Washington furnishes the Steelers with a viable option across the middle and in the red zone—an asset absent during Kenny Pickett's rookie season. The inclusion of Washington and Allen Robinson in the pass-catching ensemble could catalyze Pickett's significant growth in his sophomore NFL season. While Washington might not share the field with Pickett against Tampa Bay, a standout display as the second-unit star could catapult him into the starter's role for the rest of the preseason.

2. Isaiahh Loudermilk's Evolution

Isaiahh Loudermilk appears poised to make a monumental leap in his defensive line performance. He has garnered effusive praise from onlookers at training camp. Loudermilk must capitalize on these robust camp showings by exerting an impact in the game against a Tampa Bay squad that weakened its offensive interior in the offseason. Currently second on the Steelers' depth chart behind Cameron Heyward in the defensive tackle position, Loudermilk has the opportunity to solidify his standing and clinch a spot on the 53-man roster through a commanding performance in central Florida.

3. Kendrick Green's Transition

Many eyes will be on Kendrick Green on Friday, prompted by his change in position. The reserve offensive lineman has taken snaps as a fullback in the preceding week of training camp. The Steelers' experimentation with Green at fullback epitomizes the essence of preseason games. Whether this shift proves effective or not, it's a chance to test the waters at game speed, offering fans a glimpse of what's in store during the latter stages of the match. Green is unlikely to dethrone Connor Heyward as the premier fullback for the team. However, if he secures a roster spot as a backup offensive lineman, he could still contribute in a blocking capacity. During his snaps at fullback, Green will primarily function as a blocker. His exposure to catching passes from the backfield is limited. This could potentially impact the success of his transition to fullback.

4. Calvin Austin III's Prospects

Calvin Austin personifies the kind of player the Steelers had envisioned in Ray-Ray McCloud. Equipped with a diverse skill set, Austin could serve as a returner if the Steelers opt for that path. His potential and skill were eclipsed in 2022 due to an injury sustained around the same time last season. As he embarks on what essentially constitutes his rookie year, Austin III could use a jumpstart during the preseason. Despite missing the entirety of 2022 due to injury, Austin III remains brimming with promise. Presently positioned fourth on the Steelers depth chart, he might ascend beyond Robinson to claim the third spot. His velocity has the potential to keep the opposing defense on its toes and possibly orchestrate impactful big plays.

The Team's Prospects

The Pittsburgh Steelers are poised to build on their resolute finish to the 2022 season and mount a playoff bid in 2023. Despite grappling with a sluggish start and grappling with key injuries, the team finished the previous year with a 9-8 record. A more robust roster and the eighth-easiest schedule in the league position the Steelers advantageously. The evolution of quarterback Kenny Pickett stands as a linchpin for the team's triumphs, and prospects appear bright. Nevertheless, the AFC landscape teems with formidable Super Bowl contenders, spelling a challenging path for the Steelers. In essence, while hope and optimism prevail, the Steelers must persist in their pursuit of improvement and competitiveness within the unforgiving conference.

Anticipating the Future

The Steelers carry lofty expectations, necessitating each rostered player's contribution to the team's prosperity. The quartet of players in question must amplify their performance to cement their place on the roster. Whether it's Darnell Washington's ongoing revelation, Isaiahh Loudermilk's consistency display, Kendrick Green's refinement in technique, or Calvin Austin III's playmaking prowess, these athletes must dazzle during the preseason to secure their berth on the final roster.