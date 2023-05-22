Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

The NFL owners voted to approve Thursday Night Football flex scheduling for weeks 13-17, which will start in the 2023 season, and the eight teams that voted against it were revealed by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The New York Giants, New York Jets, Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, Detroit Lions, Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers all voted against it.

Teams must be notified 28 days in advance of a game being flexed into Thursday Night Football, and no team can play more than one Thursday night game on the road in a season.

With the new rule, the NFL will now be able to flex games on Thursday, Sunday and Monday. The 2023 season will be the first time in which Thursday and Monday flexing will be allowed.

If will be interesting to see how often flex scheduling comes into play for Thursday Night Football in the 2023 season and beyond. With eight teams voting against, it is fair to say that it was not the most popular choice.

Giants owner John Mara came out vehemently against Thursday Night Football flex scheduling in March, according to Paul Schwartz of the New York Post.

“Flexible scheduling, as it is, is really inconsiderate to our season-ticket holders and the people who fill our stadiums every week,” John Mara said, via Schwartz.

That was not the strongest quote he had against the new flex scheduling.

“To flex a game back to Thursday night, to me, is just abusive and I am adamantly opposed to it,” Mara said, via Schwartz.

Mara spoke after the ruling, saying he is disappointed in the vote.

“I’m disappointed, but certainly not surprised,” Mara said, via Judy Battista of NFL Network.

It will be intriguing to see how the Thursday Night Football flex scheduling impacts teams, especially those who voted against it.