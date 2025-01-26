After losing their wild card round playoff matchup to the Baltimore Ravens, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be watching the 2024 NFL Championship Games from the comfort of their homes. But football isn't the only important occurrence on Jan. 26, as Sunday also happens to be the five-year anniversary of Kobe and Gigi Bryant's tragic death. As a result, Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson shared a heartfelt tribute to them on social media.

Kobe and Gigi passed away after being involved in a helicopter accident on the way to one of her basketball games. Ever since then, an outpouring of support has come in for the Bryant family, and it still has not slowed down to this day. Wilson still feels their loss everyday, which resulted in him posting a tribute to them on Sunday.

“Kobe & Gigi ❤️🙏🏾 Psalm 147:3 ‘He heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds,'” Wilson said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Russell Wilson one of many folks still mourning Kobe, Gigi Bryant's passing

Bryant, who enjoyed a legendary Hall of Fame career in the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers, was an inspiration to athletes everywhere, even if they didn't play the same sport as he did. Wilson is just one such guy who admired Bryant's work ethic and what he stood for, and it's clear he's still one of the many folks across the world who is mourning the death of Kobe and his daughter Gigi.

If there's any solace to be had in this situation, it's that Bryant's impact and legacy ended up being so profound that he is still one of the biggest icons in not just the sports world, but the entire world. And if that wasn't already clear, a quick look at Wilson's tribute post should tell you everything you need to know.