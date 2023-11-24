We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Steelers-Bengals prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will travel to Ohio to face the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Steelers-Bengals prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Steelers lost 13-10 to the Cleveland Browns in Week 11. Unfortunately, the offense continued to struggle, and it resulted in the Steelers firing Matt Canada. Kenny Pickett went 15 for 28 with 106 yards passing. Meanwhile, Jaylen Warren has rushed nine times for 129 yards and a touchdown while catching three passes for 16 yards. Najee Harris has rushed 12 times for 35 yards on a miserable 2.9 yards per carry rate. Furthermore, George Pickens has four receptions for 38 yards. Allen Robinson Jr. has three catches for 20 yards. Likewise, Diontae Johnson struggled, catching only two of eight targets for 16 yards. The Steelers went 3 for 14 on third-down conversions, allowed three sacks, and committed six penalties.

The Bengals lost 34-20 to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12. Ultimately, they struggled early. But the Bengals took the biggest hit, with Joe Burrow suffering a season-ending wrist injury. Initially, Burrow went 11 for 17 with 101 yards and a touchdown before leaving the game. Jake Browning went 8 for 14 with 68 yards and a touchdown. Significantly, Joe Mixon rushed 16 times for 69 yards while catching five passes for 31 yards and a score. Tanner Hudson had four receptions for 49 yards, while Trenton Irwin had three catches for 36 yards. Sadly, Tyler Boyd and Ja'Marr Chase struggled immensely. Boyd had three catches on six targets for 22 yards, while Chase caught two of seven targets for 12 yards. Overall, the offense went 2 for 11 on third down and allowed five sacks.

The Steelers lead the all-time regular season series 66-39. However, the Bengals are 4-2 over the past six games in this series. But the teams split last season, and the Bengals are 1-1 in the two games without Burrow against the Steelers over the last few seasons.

Here are the Steelers-Bengals NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Steelers-Bengals Odds

Pittsburgh Steelers: -1.5 (-110)

Cincinnati Bengals: +1.5 (-110)

Over: 35.5 (-110)

Under: 35.5 (-110)

How to Watch Steelers vs. Bengals Week 12

Time: 1:01 PM ET/10:01 AM PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Steelers Could Cover The Spread

The Steelers will have a new offensive coordinator as Mike Sullivan takes over the play-calling duties. How will that affect them? We will see in this first game, especially with a struggling quarterback.

Pickett has passed for 1,722 yards, six touchdowns, and four interceptions. Now, he will need to do more to help the Steelers. Warren has rushed 80 times for 493 yards and three touchdowns while catching 34 passes for 234 yards. Meanwhile, Pickens has caught 37 passes for 604 yards and three scores, while Johnson has caught 26 for 335 yards and a score. Robinson has 22 receptions for 174 yards.

The defense has kept the Steelers alive for the majority of the season. Moreover, they are the reason why the Steelers are in contention. TJ Watt has 26 solo tackles, 11.5 sacks, and one interception. Additionally, Damontae Kazee has 34 solo tackles and two interceptions. Alex Highsmith has 20 solo tackles, 4.5 sacks, and one interception. Furthermore, Elandon Roberts has 47 solo tackles and 1.5 sacks. He notched 15 tackles in his last game, which was a career-high.

The Steelers will cover the spread if they can establish the run game. Then, they must pressure the Bengals.

Why The Bengals Could Cover The Spread

The Bengals have a lot of questions now that Burrow is gone for the season. Ultimately, how will Browning do? The Bengals need to establish the run game to help Browning get comfortable.

Mixon will need to do well. Significantly, he has rushed 153 times for 605 yards and four touchdowns while catching 31 passes for 188 yards and a score. Chase has caught 71 passes for 833 yards and six touchdowns. However, he will need to mesh with his new quarterback. Boyd has caught 47 passes for 439 yards and two touchdowns. Unfortunately, Tee Higgins is still on the injured list.

The defense has some playmakers that can help them. Significantly, Trey Hendrickson has 18 solo tackles and 9.5 sacks. B.J. Hill has notched 14 solo tackles and four sacks. Also, Sam Hubbard is back and has 25 solo tackles and four sacks. Logan Wilson has 52 solo tackles, one sack, and three interceptions. Additionally, Germaine Prastt has 44 solo tackles, one sack, and two interceptions.

The Bengals will cover the spread if they can run the ball. Then, they need to pressure the Steelers into making mistakes.

Final Steelers-Bengals Prediction & Pick

The Steelers will have renewed energy. Thus, it will ultimately help them prevail in this one against a team that is down on their luck after losing their starting quarterback.

Final Steelers-Bengals Prediction & Pick: Pittsburgh Steelers: -1.5 (-110)