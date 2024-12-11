ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

These two teams have been two of the best in the NFL. The Steelers have won two straight after a recent loss, while the Eagles have won nine straight entering this matchup. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Steelers-Eagles prediction and pick.

Steelers-Eagles Last Game – Matchup History

These two teams have split their last four games. They last met in 2022 in Philadelphia when the Eagles won 35-13. This game is also in Philadelphia and is a great matchup between these two in-state teams because each team is near the top of their respective conferences in both the AFC and NFC.

Overall Series: Eagles lead 49-29-3

Here are the Steelers-Eagles NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Steelers-Eagles Odds

Pittsburgh Steelers: +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +205

Philadelphia Eagles: -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -250

Over: 42.5 (-110)

Under: 42.5 (-110)

How to Watch Steelers vs. Eagles

Time: 4:25 pm ET/1:25 pm PT

TV: FOX

Why The Steelers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Steelers have played well this season, and their offense has been a key factor. They average 338.1 yards and 24.8 points per game. The key is Russell Wilson under center because he has been a difference-maker since he entered the starting lineup. Wilson has 1,784 passing yards, 12 passing touchdowns, and three interceptions with a 64.8% completion percentage. George Pickens leads the way with 850 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 55 receptions. If Pickens is injured, Pat Freiermuth leads the team with 470 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 44 receptions. Then, on the ground, Najee Harris leads with 877 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 223 carries. This offense has been playing well recently, but they are playing the best defense in the NFL in this matchup. They can move the ball on the Eagles' defense, but things get very hard if Pickens is officially out for this game.

The Steelers' defense has been great this season. They allow 310.2 yards and 18.3 points per game, ranking seventh in total defense and fifth in scoring defense. They have been great against the run, allowing 91.5 yards per game, and they are one of six teams that allow under 100 yards per game on the ground. Then, against the pass, they are playing well, too, allowing 218.6 passing yards. The defense is littered with talent. Cameron Heyward, T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, and Patrick Queen make up a formidable front seven for the Steelers. Minkah Fitzpatrick and Joey Porter Jr. are both great in the secondary at safety and cornerback, respectively. This defense has been great, but they have a tough matchup against the Eagles in this game. The Eagles are red-hot on offense, so this will be a strength-on-strength matchup, and the difference in this game is in Philadelphia.

Why The Eagles Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Philadelphia Eagles look unstoppable right now on offense. They are averaging 371.1 yards and 26.3 points per game. They are seventh in total offense and eighth in scoring. Jalen Hurts is the key for this offense and makes this team go at quarterback. He has 2,602 passing yards, 16 passing touchdowns, and five interceptions with a 68.3% completion percentage. AJ Brown is the best receiver on the team, with 836 yards and four touchdowns on 48 receptions. They have the best-rushing offense in the NFL, with 190.5 yards per game. The combination of Hurts and Saquon Barkley has been lethal on the ground. Hurts has 544 yards and 13 touchdowns on 132 carries, while Barkley is in the MVP conversation with 1,623 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on 266 carries. This offense gets a big challenge against one of the best defenses in the NFL, the Steelers. Pittsburgh will be a huge challenge for Saquon Barkley and this running game. It will be on Jalen Hurts to overcome this brutal front seven at home.

The Eagles' defense has been great this season. They are first in total defense, allowing 284.2 total yards per game. They are the second-best passing defense in the NFL and eighth in rushing defense. They allow 178.5 yards through the air and 105.8 yards per game on the ground. This defense has a lot of playmakers up front, with Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith Jr., and Nakobe Dean having been huge for the Eagles. Then, Reed Blankenship, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and rookie Cooper DeJean have been massive in the lockdown Philadelphia secondary. This Philadelphia defense has found its stride on their huge winning streak. This is a big matchup because the Steelers offense has been playing well, but they can shut down this offense, especially if George Pickens does not play due to injury.

Final Steelers-Eagles Prediction & Pick

The Eagles are on a roll, and it does not seem like they are slowing down much. However, the Steelers are one of the best defenses in the NFL and have the talent to slow them down. The offense might be in trouble in this game, but the defense should be able to make this very ugly. The Steelers should cover, thanks to their defense, but the Eagles still win at home.

Final Steelers-Eagles Prediction & Pick: Pittsburgh Steelers +5.5 (-110)