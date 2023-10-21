We're here for another prediction and pick for the NFL's Week 7 slate of action as we look towards this cross-country matchup between three-win teams looking to break out. The Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2) will take on the Los Angeles Rams (3-3) from SoFi Stadium in an important meeting for both teams. Check out our NFL odds series for our Steelers-Rams prediction and pick.

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves second in the AFC North and come into this game on the heels of a massive 17-10 win over the rivaled Baltimore Ravens. It was a classic Mike Tomlin defensive display as the Steelers were able to continue their consistent containment of Lamar Jackson. Now, the Steelers' defense will look to slow down a Rams offense that has seen a resurgence as of late.

The Los Angeles Rams are third in the NFC West but they're hanging around as one of the better 3-3 teams in the league at the moment. They handled their business at home last week, taking down the Cardinals 26-9 and covering as betting favorites. Their offense has woken up since the return of Cooper Kupp and they're hoping to put up some points against a struggling Pittsburgh offense on the other side.

Here are the Steelers-Rams NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Steelers-Rams Odds

Pittsburgh Steelers: +3 (-102)

Los Angeles Rams: -3 (-120)

Over: 43.5 (-115)

Under: 43.5 (-105)

How to Watch Steelers vs. Rams Week 7

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET/ 1:05 p.m. PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Steelers Could Cover The Spread

The Steelers had a major gut-check performance last week against the Baltimore Ravens and they were once again to hold Lamar Jackson in check. They held Jackson to just 45 yards on the ground and didn't allow a passing touchdown. Instead, they notched an interception and continued their solid performances over the Louisville quarterback. Mike Tomlin seems to have this defense in the right frame of mind and they'll need every bit of it as they try to slow down the air attack of the Rams. The Steelers should manage to keep the injured backfield of the Rams under wraps, but it'll be up to their secondary to make plays and minimize Kupp's impact in the passing game.

To cover as underdogs, the Steelers will have to carry over their tough-nosed attitude from their last win into this game. While their offense has struggled as of late, this team still managed to hang 26 points on the Browns' defense and scored 23 the following week against the Raiders. If quarterback Kenny Pickett can limit his mistakes, they should see some success through the air against Pittsburgh's secondary. Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren will both need to be involved more as they should look to pound the running game and occupy the front line of the Rams' defense.

Why The Rams Could Cover The Spread

While leaning on Puka Nacua through the first few weeks of the season worked out well for fantasy football owners, the Rams are happy to get back their leading offensive player over the last few years in Cooper Kupp. The two-headed attack of Kupp and Nacua could spell serious trouble for a Pittsburgh secondary that's been burned a number of times this season. While the Steelers' front will be rushing heavy, Matt Stafford has enough pocket presence to step up and still make throws under pressure. If his receivers can get separation during their routes, Matt Stafford will only need a few seconds of help from his offensive line to find receiver downfield. Expect Stafford to look for big throws at several points of this game.

The Rams will have a great defense backing them and it comes at a perfect time with the Steelers struggling on offense. They've done well against the run this season and will negate a huge part of their offense if they can slow down running backs Harris and Warren. The Rams secondary also matches up well against Pittsburgh's receivers and Kenny Pickett hasn't been nearly as productive when scrambling out of the pocket this year. If the Rams' defense can force Pickett to scramble and make haste decisions, they should be able to force a costly interception and take this game over with their offense.

Final Steelers-Rams Prediction & Pick

While the Steelers looked good against the Ravens in their last game, Mike Tomlin certainly has had Lamar Jackson's number over the years and it wasn't as surprising of a win to the Steelers. The Rams are hitting their stride and I think the combination of Nacua and Kupp will prove to be devastating to this Pittsburgh secondary. With the total where it's at, expect both offenses to put up some points. In a shootout situation, we like the chances for the Los Angeles Rams.

Final Steelers-Rams Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Rams -3 (-120)