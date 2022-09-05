Stefon Diggs: 3 bold predictions for Bills star in Week 1 vs. Rams

The Buffalo Bills Week 1 opponent is the Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams. The teams will play on Thursday, September 8, 2022, to kick off the entire 2022 NFL season. This game is filled with superstars, including All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Ahead of this Prime Time matchup, Bills fans and fantasy owners alike are wondering, what do Stefon Diggs’ Week 1 predictions look like?

The wideout caught 103 balls last season for 1,225 yards and scored 10 touchdowns last season. It was a Pro Bowl campaign but didn’t quite live up to his All-Pro season the year before, where he led the league in receptions (127), receiving yards (1,535), and scored eight TDs.

What will 2022 bring for Stefon Diggs? The first matchup of the year doesn’t do him any favors. He faces a strong Rams secondary and will likely matchup 1-on-1 with All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

When you tune into NBC at 8:20 pm ET to watch the Bills vs. Rams, keep an eye out for these three bold Stefon Diggs Week 1 predictions to come true.

The Bills Stefon Diggs will (barely) out-duel the Rams All-Pro CB Jalen Ramsey

After the Minnesota Vikings traded Stefon Diggs to the Buffalo Bills, the former Maryland Terrapins WR took a leap to a new level. He went from a solid, middle-of-the-pack No. 1 wideout to one of the top five or six WRs in the game.

That jump was great for Diggs and the Bills but also came with its share of challenges as well. One of those new issues is that he now draws the opposing team’s No. 1 CB no matter what. In the Bills Week 1 matchup vs. the LA Rams, that means Diggs will see a lot of the best CB in the game, Jalen Ramsey.

The last time the two faced off was in Week 3 of the 2020 season. Ramsey played well, only allowing two catches on four targets for 13 yards in 1-on-1 coverage. However, Diggs also played OK in the Bills 35-32 win, catching four balls for 49 yards and a TD.

This year, Ramsey will again play well, but the bold Stefon Diggs Week 1 prediction is that the Buffalo WR will be better than last time, nearly doubling his production.

Diggs will not be the Bills’ leading receiver

Although Stefon Diggs will play well and put up a serious stat line and some nice fantasy points (more on that below), he won’t be the Bills’ Week 1 leading receiver.

Gabriel Davis will likely match up with Rams veteran CB Troy Hill in the Bills Week 1 contest. Look for the third-year wideout to build on his last performance — eight catches, 201 yards, four TDs in the playoffs vs. the Kansas City Chiefs — and have a great game to start his 2022 breakout season.

Hill is 5-foot-11, 183 pounds, and the 6-foot-2, 227-pound (after a serious offseason conditioning program) Davis should dominate. Stefon Diggs is the pass-catcher Josh Allen will rely on when he needs a crucial first down, but Davis will be the one dancing in the end zone more on Thursday.

The Bills’ star WRs will score 22 fantasy points

Stefon Diggs’ Week 1 fantasy points is a projection based on a standard PPR league with a point per 10 yards receiving and six points for a touchdown.

The Bills wideout will have eight catches for 84 yards and a touchdown vs. the LA Rams on Thursday, which will give him 22 fantasy points (give or take, depending on your league’s scoring system).

That’s pretty good, even for the fifth or sixth-highest drafted WR in fantasy this year with an ADP of between 15 and 20 overall.