Stefon Diggs and Trevon Diggs are arguably the top sibling duo in the NFL, with Stefon being one of the top wide receivers in the league on the Buffalo Bills, and Trevon being a skilled ballhawking cornerback with the Dallas Cowboys. The star duo have another brother in between them, Darez Diggs, who has recently found himself in the news for all the wrong reasons.

Darez spent time playing in the XFL, but ultimately was unable to make football a career for himself like his brothers. And now, Darez has gotten himself in a bit of trouble it seems, as he was caught on video orchestrating an attack on a man in an elevator and stealing quite a bit of jewelry from him.

