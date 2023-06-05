Stefon Diggs and Trevon Diggs are arguably the top sibling duo in the NFL, with Stefon being one of the top wide receivers in the league on the Buffalo Bills, and Trevon being a skilled ballhawking cornerback with the Dallas Cowboys. The star duo have another brother in between them, Darez Diggs, who has recently found himself in the news for all the wrong reasons.

Darez spent time playing in the XFL, but ultimately was unable to make football a career for himself like his brothers. And now, Darez has gotten himself in a bit of trouble it seems, as he was caught on video orchestrating an attack on a man in an elevator and stealing quite a bit of jewelry from him.

“The incident happened on May 29 in an apartment building in downtown Los Angeles … and in the footage, you can see the altercation starts in an elevator lobby…The LAPD tells TMZ Sports … they were called to the scene, but the suspects had already fled when officers arrived. Cops tell us a report for a robbery was taken — saying the complainant told them three men had stolen an orange purse containing diamonds and other jewelry during the incident. So far, no arrests have been made … but police say an investigation remains ongoing.” – TMZ Sports

This certainly doesn't look great for Darez, and the other Diggs brothers may have to help him get out of trouble here. The police are still looking into this matter, but it may be worth keeping tabs on this incident to see if Darez ends up getting charged with anything for his involvement in the attack.