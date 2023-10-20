Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry has been chosen as the recipient of the prestigious Charlie Sifford Award for his efforts in promoting diversity within the world of golf per a report by NBC Sports. Curry's work to expand golf to underrepresented communities, such as assisting in funding the relaunch of Howard University's golf team and launching the Underrated Golf initiative are catalysts for his being chosen for the prestigious award.

Curry's push to relaunch Howard University's golf team is chronicled in the ESPN+ & Andscape series “Why Not Us: Howard Golf”. The series premiered on ESPN+ in early September, with the first four episodes being streamed on ESPN+.

Curry will receive the Charlie Sifford Award at the World Golf Hall of Fame ceremony, scheduled for June 10th in Pinehurst, North Carolina. Named after Charlie Sifford, the award recognizes the first Black player to join the PGA Tour in 1961. Inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2004, Sifford's legacy lives on through the Charlie Sifford Award. Established in 2021, this prestigious honor celebrates individuals who embody Sifford's trailblazing spirit, characterized by perseverance, confidence, respect, and adaptability.

Curry spoke about his excitement to receive the award in a statement obtained by NBC Sports.

“I’m incredibly honored to be chosen as the recipient of this year’s Charlie Sifford Award and am grateful to the World Golf Hall of Fame for the recognition in this sport that I am so passionate about. I believe that we have the opportunity to grow the game of golf by providing equity, access and opportunity to young golfers who have that same passion, dedication and determination as so many of us out on the green.”