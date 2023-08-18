Stephen Curry has a lasting passion for golf. It was exemplified this NBA offseason when he competed in various celebrity tournaments and even won the ACC Golf championship. The Golden State Warriors star does not just keep this passion for himself. Rather, he imparts it to an HBCU like Howard University and its golf team. Curry along with ESPN is set to embark on a journey to chronicle blossoming stories in the sports world through the Why Not Us series.

The Warriors superstar is collaborating with ESPN to make a docuseries about Howard University's golf team. It will be entitled ‘Why Not Us: Howard Golf'. Furthermore, it will tell the stories of the squad as they go about the NCAA season, the PGA Works Collegiate Championship, and the auxiliary tournaments that they will be joining.

It will become the fourth season of the Why Not Us series. This series is set to be exciting not just because of the Warriors star's involvement through Unanimous Media. But, it will follow Howard Golf in their pursuit of a second HBCU national title. The story gets more interesting as they battered the competition.

Stephen Curry even outlined his excitement and what the show meant for him as an enthusiast, via ESPN Pressroom.

“We’re excited to be able to show the world the story of the extraordinary Howard University Golf team, who have displayed incredible heart, perseverance, and talent on their journey,” he said, extremely proud of the team. Curry also highlighted the importance of having this shown in mainstream media, “Coach Sam and the incredible athletes that Why Not Us follows are true examples of why the need to grow the game is of the utmost importance.”

Will you be tuning in?