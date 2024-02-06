Stephen A Smith believes Ratatouille would beat Stuart Little in a street fight.

Who would win in a fight between Ratatouille and Stuart Little? Stephen A Smith has his thoughts.

Ratatouille vs. Stuart Little

On his ESPN radio show, Smith weighed in on the hypothetical battle.

“That's an easy one,” Smith said. “It's Ratatouille. Y'all ain't know?”

He added, “Stuart Little lived in the confines of a nice habit, posh, affluent lifestyle, he ain’t ever had to worry about some cheese. Ratatouille? He had it rough! He a rough rider!”

The debate seems settled. Smith gave one of the most passionate responses and it seems to be put to bed. The two have never crossed paths on the big screen. Perhaps after this viral debate, creatives can come together and make it happen.

It pits two of animation's most iconic characters against each other. Stuart Little is a franchise based on the stories written by E. B. White. M. Night Shyamalan wrote a popular adaptation in 1999. A sequel was released in 2002 and then a direct-to-DVD sequel a few years later. Back to the Future star Michael J. Fox voiced the titular role in the film.

Ratatouille is a 2007 Pixar animated film. Brad Bird wrote and directed it. The film was a huge hit, grossing over $620 million worldwide. Patton Oswalt, Ian Holm, Lou Romano, and Brad Garrett starred in the film. The film follows a young chef who aspires to become a chef at an acclaimed restaurant.

Stephen A Smith is a popular sports journalist for ESPN. He has his own show on ESPN Radio and is also synonymous with his gig on First Take.