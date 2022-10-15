The NBA preseason is the perfect time to work out the kinks. That apparently goes for celebrations as well. Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry did exactly that after flexing his made three in their final preseason game against the Denver Nuggets.

Check out Steph Curry with a rare stumble after a made three:

Steph got a little too excited 😂😆#Shaqtin pic.twitter.com/ygw7tCCjix — Shaqtin' a Fool (@shaqtin) October 15, 2022

At the end of the day, the points count so it’s not a huge issue. But man, when the highlight reels take these clips once the season is underway, Steph better be in prime form. Can’t have the league’s most electrifying player messing up his own hype videos now, can we?

That trip eventually led to the Warriors’ downfall later in the game, as they were eventually outscored 42-20 in the third quarter, which is the frame they usually own.

Steph Curry still got his numbers for the game, posting 23 points in 26 minutes of action. More importantly, his team was able to play a solid game of basketball before the season begins amid all the drama surrounding the team.

With the Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation taking over the Warriors headlines, Curry and co.’s quest for another title hit an early bump in the road.

But knowing the leader that Steph Curry alongside the other veteran voices on the team like Andre Iguodala, Klay Thompson, and Kevon Looney, it’s only a matter of time before the team moves past the issue.

Here’s to hoping the beef gets squashed soon enough so that we can focus on more Stephen Curry highlights.