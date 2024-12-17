Stephen Curry is honoring his father, Dell Cury, with a new luxury bourbon. The Golden Gate Warriors point guard has just announced a new bourbon from his Gentleman’s Cut brand. This new product from his brand is a 16-year-old Kentucky straight bourbon — and it can be yours for just $950.

“Just like so many others, I consider my father to be one of the greatest,” Stephen Curry said in a press release via Bottle Raiders. “Growing up, my father was an amazing role model to me; he showed me what it means to be a hard worker, have a solid work ethic, and give it your all. I’ve always looked up to him and admired his work ethic and skills so to be able to achieve a milestone that he also accomplished is an amazing feeling.”

Steph revealed that he wanted the bottle to represent what his father means to him and honor them matching a 16-year-long career in the NBA in this limited-edition bourbon.

“I wanted to bottle this amazing feeling and share it with the world, and the result was a delectable combination of flavors that came together through the Player Exclusive: Father and Son Edition,” he added.

The two-time NBA Finals MVP shared a video on Instagram of him and his father at the distillery as well as shots of them on the golf course.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wardell Curry (@stephencurry30)

According to the outlet, “The bourbon was distilled in August 2008 at Boone County Distilling Company in Northern Kentucky from a mashbill of 75% corn, 13% rye, and 12% malted barley. After 16 years of aging, it was bottled at 100 proof.”

“Gentleman’s Cut has always been at the forefront of celebratory moments for Stephen and our family, so to be able to release a limited edition bourbon inspired by our time in the NBA is a blessing,” Dell Curry said. “I’m so proud of everything he has accomplished, and Gentleman’s Cut Players Exclusive: Father and Son edition is a testament to that.”

In order to get your hands on this limited-edition bourbon, you can join the Gentleman’s Cut mailing list or purchase the bottle for retail in several states nationwide.

Steph currently has two other bourbons called “Gentleman's Cut” named after the brand and “Player's Exclusive.”