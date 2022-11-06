Stetson Bennett, 2 other underrated Heisman Trophy candidates

The 2022 college football season is entering its home stretch, and what a season it has been. The college football world has seemingly turned upside down this season, with upsets galore and teams emerging as national title contenders out of nowhere. With less than a month left in the regular season, the race to the finish should be as thrilling as ever, as should the Heisman Trophy push.

Just like the season as a whole, the Heisman race has been one of the most exciting in recent memory. Recently, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker have emerged as the two heavy favorites to win the award. Then, both quarterbacks had their worst games of the season on Saturday, and suddenly the Heisman race is a bit more crowded.

Now, some previously under-the-radar Heisman candidates are getting another look from fans and voters alike. USC quarterback Caleb Williams, who threw for 360 yards and four touchdowns on Saturday night, appears to be next in line behind the two big dogs. Michigan running back Blake Corum and Oregon quarterback Bo Nix round out the top five Heisman Trophy candidates, according to FanDuel.

Then, there are those who sit just outside the top five. These players might face long odds, but no one should rule them out just yet. Let’s go over a few of these underrated Heisman Trophy candidates.

3. North Carolina QB Drake Maye

North Carolina is a team that has flown under the radar all season long. The Tar Heels already have a loss to Notre Dame, and their weak schedule will likely keep them out of the College Football Playoff. However, the Tar Heels do have one of the country’s best players under center.

Maye has been simply fantastic for North Carolina this season. The freshman has completed 71.2% of his passes for 2,964 yards and 31 touchdowns with a quarterback rating of 181.8. Maye leads the ACC in every major passing category, and he leads the Power Five in several of them as well.

Drake Maye this season (Power 5): 🔹92.1 PFF Grade (1st)

🔹26 Big Time Throws (1st)

🔹30 completions on throws 20+ yards (1st)@UNCFootball has a 💎 pic.twitter.com/HWWWKnHvwM — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 31, 2022

Maye has also been a solid rusher, with 513 yards and four touchdowns on the ground this season. His strong play has led to his Heisman odds jumping to +1000, sixth-highest in the country.

While other Heisman contenders struggled on Saturday, Maye thrived. He threw for 293 yards and two scores, along with 74 yards and a score on the ground, to lead North Carolina to a 31-28 win over Virginia. If he keeps up his incredible play, he will surely be a Heisman Trophy finalist at season’s end.

2. LSU QB Jayden Daniels

LSU is experiencing a resurgence like few other teams in college football history. Many considered the Tigers’ season over after a 40-13 blowout loss to Tennessee on Oct. 8, their second loss of the season. Now, the Tigers have big wins over Ole Miss and Alabama and are firmly back in the playoff picture.

Many factors have played into LSU’s revival, but none bigger than the play of Daniels. The Arizona State transfer has been strong through the air, with 1,994 yards and 14 touchdowns with only one interception. His true strength is on the ground, though, with 619 yards, the most of any Power Five QB, and 10 touchdowns.

Jayden Daniels is HIM 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/XMgP9Sryiw — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 6, 2022

Comparing Daniels’ play at Arizona State to that at LSU is night and day. His Heisman odds have skyrocketed in recent weeks, now at +2000, eighth-highest of any player. If the Tigers win the SEC and Daniels continues to play well, expect him to finish very high in Heisman Trophy voting.

1. Georgia QB Stetson Bennett

Rarely does a national championship-winning quarterback have to fight so hard for respect, but that’s what Bennett has been through. Yes, he’s not the best athlete and he may not be the sexiest NFL Draft prospect. However, he has been more than effective for the Bulldogs and has done nothing but win.

Bennett has continued to excel for Georgia this season. He has 2,606 passing yards with 11 touchdowns with only three picks, plus six more touchdowns on the ground. Not the most prolific passer, but more than enough for the Bulldogs to dominate.

Bennett also saved arguably his best performance for the biggest game of the season. Against Tennessee on Saturday, Bennett accounted for 270 total yards and all three of Georgia’s touchdowns. The Bulldogs are now in the driver’s seat for the national championship, largely thanks to Bennett.

Stetson Bennett vs Tennessee: • 17/25

• 257 yards

• 3 TOT TD

• 27-13 W A statement win for the Georgia QB 🔥 pic.twitter.com/69sB6hudm9 — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) November 5, 2022

The Bulldogs’ quarterback sits at +1600 to win the Heisman, seventh-best odds in the country. His stats may not jump off the page, but his consistent winning has to come into play. Either way, Bennett will definitely be OK as long as Georgia continues to win.