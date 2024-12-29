ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Sunday with a matchup between Stetson and Florida. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Stetson-Florida prediction and pick.

Sunday's matchup features the Stetson Hatters visiting the Florida Gators in a clash that promises intensity. Florida, currently ranked #6 and undefeated, aims to maintain their perfect record against a Stetson team struggling on the road. The Gators boast a potent offense, averaging over 80 points per game, led by sharpshooters Walter Clayton Jr. and Alijah Martin, who excel from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, Stetson will need to improve their defensive efforts and rebounding to compete effectively. With Florida's depth and home-court advantage at Exactech Arena, they are favored to dominate this contest.

Here are the Stetson-Florida College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Baylor-Florida Odds

Stetson: +37.5 (-105)

Florida: -37.5 (-115)

Over: 159.5 (-112)

Under: 159.5 (-108)

How to Watch Stetson vs. Florida

Time: 1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT

TV: ESPN

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Stetson Will Cover The Spread/Win

While the odds may seem stacked against them, the Stetson Hatters have a real shot at upsetting the Florida Gators in their upcoming matchup. Despite their current 2-10 record, Stetson has shown flashes of brilliance, particularly on the offensive end. The Hatters are averaging a respectable 74 points per game and have demonstrated the ability to catch fire from beyond the arc. In their recent 103-77 victory over Fort Lauderdale, five Hatters scored in double figures, showcasing their balanced offensive attack. This scoring depth could prove crucial against a Florida defense that may be caught off guard.

Furthermore, Stetson's challenging non-conference schedule, which has included games against power conference opponents like Oklahoma and LSU, has prepared them for high-level competition. This experience, combined with the potential for a breakout performance from standout players like Mehki Ellison, who scored 25 points in the Hatters' most recent victory against Fort Lauderdale, gives Stetson a fighting chance. If the Hatters can exploit Florida's defensive weaknesses and control the tempo of the game, they could pull off a stunning upset that would send shockwaves through the college basketball world.

Why Florida Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Florida Gators are poised to dominate their upcoming matchup against Stetson, showcasing the power of their high-octane offense and home-court advantage. Florida's offense has been nothing short of spectacular this season, averaging an impressive 87.6 points per game while shooting a solid 47% from the field. Led by the dynamic trio of Walter Clayton Jr., Alijah Martin, and Will Richard, who are all averaging double figures, the Gators possess multiple scoring threats that will likely overwhelm Stetson's defense. Clayton Jr., in particular, has been a standout, averaging 17.6 points per game and demonstrating lethal accuracy from beyond the arc.

Moreover, the Gators' home-court advantage at the newly renovated Exactech Arena cannot be overstated. With a perfect 6-0 record at home this season, Florida has proven to be nearly unbeatable in their own den. The electric atmosphere created by the passionate Gator faithful in the 10,151-seat arena will undoubtedly energize the team and intimidate the visiting Hatters. Coupled with Florida's superior depth and talent, as evidenced by their strong performances against tougher opponents like Virginia and North Carolina, the Gators are well-equipped to secure a convincing victory over Stetson and continue their impressive start to the season.

Final Stetson-Florida Prediction & Pick

The upcoming matchup between the Florida Gators and Stetson Hatters is shaping up to be a lopsided affair in favor of the home team. Florida, currently boasting an impressive 12-0 record, is on the verge of completing a perfect non-conference slate. The Gators' high-powered offense, averaging 87.6 points per game, should prove too much for Stetson's struggling defense to handle. Stetson, with a dismal 2-10 record (with only one of their victories coming against a D1 school), enters this game as one of the lowest-ranked teams in college basketball. The Hatters' inexperienced roster, largely composed of JUCO and D-II transfers, has struggled to find cohesion, particularly on the defensive end.

While Stetson has shown flashes of competitiveness in close losses to mid-major opponents, the talent gap between them and Florida is substantial. The Gators' home-court advantage at the newly renovated Exactech Arena, where they've been undefeated, will further tilt the odds in their favor. Barring an unprecedented upset, Florida should cruise to victory, likely using this game as an opportunity to fine-tune their strategies and give playing time to their bench. Expect a comfortable ATS win for the Gators as they look to enter SEC play undefeated.

Final Stetson-Florida Prediction & Pick: Florida Gators -37.5 (-112), Under 159.5 (-112)