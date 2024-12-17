ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Stetson-LSU prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Stetson-LSU.

The LSU Tigers know exactly what they have to work on as they move forward with their season. The Tigers led SMU by six points at halftime this past Saturday against the Mustangs. They played a very solid defensive first half, limiting SMU to 27 points in the first 20 minutes. They were in a good position. Then the second half started, and everything unraveled for coach Matt McMahon's team. LSU began to hemorrhage turnovers. The Tigers simply could not pass the ball cleanly. They were not ready for SMU's increased defensive intensity. They did not match the Mustangs' energy level. They were caught flat-footed and simply did not play with the urgency or clarity one needs in a road game against an opponent which is trying hard to make a run. SMU was going to make a push against the Tigers in that second half. That push came swiftly. LSU was not ready for it.

Now the Tigers have to learn the lessons that game presented. They have to be on their toes and ready to make immediate in-game adjustments — not just on a tactical level, but in terms of increasing their energy when the opponent steps up. Good teams are able to make that change and prevent a big run from developing. LSU was unable to do that. SMU outscored the Tigers by 16 points in the second half and beat LSU by 10. Now the Tigers have to regroup and try to play a complete 40-minute game against Stetson.

LSU has a few games to tune up for the SEC season. Conference play is always tough in college basketball, but SEC teams are going to have an especially difficult time this season, given how good and deep the league is. Right now, it seems that at least 10, very possibly 11, and maybe even 12 SEC teams might make the 2025 NCAA Tournament. The SEC has been so dominant in nonconference play that a lot of teams have produced very good resumes which are likely to hold up as long as teams don't get destroyed in conference play. LSU has to make sure it is ready for the gauntlet of SEC competition. The way LSU played against SMU is not going to cut it. The Tigers have to develop better habits, a pursuit which has to create better results immediately.

Here are the Stetson-LSU College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Stetson-LSU Odds

Stetson: +24.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +2500

LSU: -24.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -10000

Over: 150.5 (-110)

Under: 150.5 (-110)

How to Watch Stetson vs LSU

Time: 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

TV: SEC Network

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Stetson Will Cover The Spread/Win

The spread is enormous, and LSU is simply not playing at the elevated level which warrants that big of a spread. Moreover, LSU played at SMU on Saturday and is getting just two days off before this game. The Tigers might not be fully energized or fully dialed in for this game. As long as LSU drifts for at least 10 to 12 minutes, that should be enough to help Stetson cover the spread.

Why LSU Will Cover The Spread/Win

Stetson is not a good team. LSU can roll past the Hatters and win this game by 30.

Final Stetson-LSU Prediction & Pick

The lean is to Stetson, but we are not going to trust a bad team on the road. Pass.

Final Stetson-LSU Prediction & Pick: Stetson +24.5