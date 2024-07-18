UFC Vegas 94: Amanda Lemos vs. Virna Jandiroba continues on the main card with a fight in the featherweight division between Steve Garcia and SeungWoo Choi. Garcia has now won three fights in a row most recently getting a second-round TKO finish meanwhile, Choi got back into the win column in his last fight as he looks to extend his winning ways this weekend. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Garcia-Choi prediction and pick.

Steve Garcia (15-5) has looked like he has hit his stride winning each of his last three fights finishing all three opponents by knockout or TKO. He most recently finished Melquizael Costa by second-round TKO and will be looking to extend his winning streak to four in a row when he takes on SeungWoo Choi this weekend at UFC Vegas 94.

SeungWoo Choi (11-6) desperately needed a win in his last fight and he did just that when he defeated Jarno Errens via a unanimous decision. Choi will be looking to get back on another winning streak as he looks to halt the streaking Steve Garcia this weekend at the UFC Apex.

Here are the UFC Vegas 94 Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.

UFC Vegas 94 Odds: Steve Garcia-SeungWoo Choi Odds

Steve Garcia: -145

SeungWoo Choi: +125

Over 1.5 rounds: +163

Under 1.5 rounds: -193

Why Steve Garcia Will Win

Steve Garcia is just now starting to come into his prime with three consecutive finishes against good competition. He most recently brutally beat down Melquizael Costa and finished him via TKO in the second round. Garcia will be looking to extend his longest UFC winning streak when he takes on SeungWoo Choi this weekend at UFC Vegas 94.

Garcia has been a completely different fighter since his last loss against Maheshate back in 2022. He has grown leaps and bounds with his boxing combinations on the feet and he has started to lay it on his opponents. That has resulted in five knockdowns in his last three fights alone and since he’s going against Choi who primarily likes to strike this will be a deciding factor in this fight.

Choi enjoys a technical striking match on the feet so it’ll be up to Garcia to make this fight a brawl and get him out of his comfort zone. We’ve seen Choi get finished before and it will be up to Garcia to lay hands on Choi to get his hand raised to make it four in a row this weekend.

Why SeungWoo Choi Will Win

SeungWoo Choi looked like he was going to make a run in the featherweight division until he met up with the gatekeeper of the division Alex Caceres. After that submission loss to Caceres, it resulted in back-to-back losses against Josh Culibao and Michael Trizano. He has since gotten back on track after a scary second round to get the nod on the judge’s scorecards against Jarno Errens. Now, Choi gets the opportunity to extend his winning streak when he takes on Steve Garcia in Las Vegas this weekend.

Choi is at his best when he’s utilizing crisp straight combinations on the feet which has resulted in big knockout finishes as we saw against Julian Erosa. If this fight stays a technical striking match on the feet, Choi will have no issue landing his strikes against Garcia as his punches will be quicker to the punch. If Choi can stay defensively sound and keep this fight on the feet at his preferred range he has the chance not only to outstrike Garcia but potentially put him away.

Final Steve Garcia-SeungWoo Choi Prediction & Pick

This fight has the making to be a barnburner if these two elect to slug it out on the feet. Garcia will be looking to stake claim as a top-ranked fighter with a win over Choi this weekend meanwhile, Choi is set to show the UFC that he is still the rising prospect that they once thought he was come this weekend. As for how this matchup goes, Garcia will need to make this fight ugly and get in Choi’s face to disrupt his rhythm whereas Choi will need to make this fight as technical as he can make it to get his hand raised this weekend. Ultimately, while Garcia is the hot fighter with three finishes in a row it will be the experience and the technical abilities of Choi to make this fight a technical kickboxing match where he should outstrike Garcia and put him away midway through this fight.

Final Steve Garcia-SeungWoo Choi Prediction & Pick: SeungWoo Choi (+125), Under 1.5 Rounds (-193)