The Los Angeles fires have brought devastation to those living in L.A. county and around the nation. Many celebrities and sports stars have reportedly lost their homes due to the enraging flames barreling through the Palisades, Altadena, Eaton, Runyon Canyon area of the Hollywood Hills, and more areas of Los Angeles. 21,000 acres across Southern California have been reduced to ash since the bush fire broke out Tuesday morning including over 10,000 structures that have been destroyed.

According to NBC 4 Los Angeles, 11 people have died due to the Los Angeles fires. A state of emergency remains in effect for Los Angeles cities. While the Palisades and Eaton fires might not be the most destructive in history, they make the top five in the most damaging of all-time in Los Angeles.

Take a look below at what these celebs are saying amid this horrible tragedy.

Steve Kerr

Golden State Warrior coach, Steve Kerr, revealed that he lost his childhood home located in Pacific Palisades in the fire. His parents bought the home 50 years ago.

“It’s been tough. My family’s fine, my mom’s in good hands, but her house is gone,” Kerr said via Fox News.

“The town looks like it’s just been completely wiped out – it’s surreal and devastating. But fortunately, almost everyone escaped,” he added. “It’s hard to even fathom how Pacific Palisades rebuilds and how it becomes a thriving community again. It’s just shocking.”

Kerr said he was just at the house earlier this year, celebrating with family.

“[In] 1969 my parents bought that house and I was just there two weeks ago for dinner… we just celebrated my mom’s 90th birthday there this past summer,” he said.

“It’s not a loss of life, it's a loss of property and that’s an entirely different thing,” he concluded.

JJ Redick

JJ Redick, the Los Angeles Lakers head coach, recounted the devastation of his home's loss. When he returned to his Palisades home, he saw “complete devastation and destruction.”

“I went through most of the village and it’s all gone, and I don’t think you can ever prepare yourself for something like that,” Redick said to reporters Friday after the Lakers practice. “Our home is gone.

“We were renting for the year to try to figure out where we wanted to be long-term. Everything we owned that was of any importance to us, almost 20 years together as a couple and 10 years of parenting, was in that house. There’s certain things that you can’t replace, that will never be replaced,” the Lakers head coach explained.

He added: “It’s an awful feeling to lose your home. I think what has happened over the last 72 hours from me being up there and from having a number of people that had homes in the Palisades that are also staying at the hotel, you really get a sense of just the communal destruction. I got back to the hotel, and of course my wife and I are emotional. I’m not sure I’ve wept or wailed like that in several years.”

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton revealed that she lost her Malibu home to the Los Angeles fire. “This house wasn’t just a place to live— It was where we dreamed, laughed, and created the most beautiful memories as a family,” the hotel heiress wrote on X. “It was where Phoenix’s little hands made art that I’ll cherish forever, where love and life filled every corner. To see it reduced to ashes… it’s devastating beyond words.”

Billy Crystal

Actor and comedian Billy Crystal revealed that he and his wife's home could not be saved. Crystal and his wife Janice lived in their Pacific Palisades home for 46 years together after they tied the knot in 1970.

“Words cannot describe the enormity of the devastation we are witnessing and experiencing. We ache for our friends and neighbors who have also lost their homes and businesses in this tragedy,” the actor's statement read.

“Janice and I lived in our home since 1979. We raised our children and grandchildren here. Every inch of our house was filled with love. Beautiful memories that can't be taken away. We are heartbroken of course but with the love of our children and friends we will get through this.”

“We pray for the safety of the firefighters and first responders,” Crystal's statement continued. “The Pacific Palisades is a resilient community of amazing people and we know in time it will rise again. It is our home.”

Mel Gibson

Academy-award-winning Mel Gibson shared that he lost his home in the Los Angeles fire. The actor criticized Los Angeles leaders for not helping in the aid of those in the community.

“One always suspects that this might happen. One thinks that the resources and the capabilities of the men and women will be on standby, that they'll be able to cope with any situation that comes up, but apparently some people were asleep on the job, mainly our leaders there,” Gibson said Friday (Jan. 10) on Laura Ingraham's “The Ingraham Angle.”

“But, you know, that's something they have to live with — but that's something that the community has to live with, and it's really sad.”

Rosie O’Donnell

Rosie O'Donnell went to TikTok to share that her Malibu home was “gone.” In the video, the comedian showed the destruction along the Pacific Coast Highway revealing that her estate didn't survive the fire. “On pch in malibu – the whole of beach front homes gone – including the one i lived in #thankyoufirefighters,” she wrote in the caption.

Adam Brody and his wife, actress Leighton Meester

Actor Adam Brody and his wife, actress Leighton Meester reportedly lost their home in the fire according to PEOPLE. The couple lived in the Palisades and owned a five-bedroom and six-bathroom home. The actors have not come out with a statement at this time.

Dianne Warren

Grammy-winning singer, Dianne Warren revealed on Instagram that she lost her home. She uploaded a photo of the sea with a heartwrenching caption. “This is the last pic I took of Leah's rock from my beach house. I've had this house for almost 30 years. It looks like it was lost in the fire last nite. There's a rainbow shining on it which I'm taking as a sign of hope for all creatures who have been affected by this tragedy. The animals and the rescue ranch are OK tho which is the most important thing. Stay safe everyone.”

Jhené Aiko

“Praying for everyone this morning,” the singer wrote on Instagram. “Those who lost their home. those who lost their life’s work, those who lost their life. praying for my city. praying for the wildlife and lost pets. praying for the world. let suffering be a gift; a lesson in compassion.”

“Me and my children’s home is gone. burned to the ground with all of our things inside. Lord have mercy,” she wrote. “Thankful we still have each other. starting from scratch. My heart is so heavy.”

The singer got some backlash online due to her celebrity status but she explained to fans that this is unfortunately not the first time a tragic situation like this has struck her family.

“When I was in the 2nd grade, our home burned down with everything in it,” the singer wrote. “I never understood why some of the kids at school were so mean about it, because they thought we were rich when we weren’t. But they thought we were rich because we had love!! I am fortunate enough to be in a better situation than back then. And I pray I can have as much grace as my mother did during that time. I work very hard for my family. I pray that you all stay safe.”

Tina Knowles

Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles, revealed that her Malibu home was destroyed due to the fire. The entrepreneur shared a video from her birthday last weekend on the water to notify fans of the tragedy. “This is what I was looking at on my birthday this past weekend from my tiny little bungalow on the water in Malibu! It was my favorite place, my sanctuary, my sacred Happy Place. Now it is gone !!” Knowles wrote.

“God Bless all the brave men and women in our fire department who risked their lives in dangerous conditions. We Thank you for your dedication and bravery and for saving so many lives. This could have been so much worse without the dedication of the disaster workers and first responders. I’m so sad for the people who lost the five family members. My deepest Prayers are with you !!!!!!”

Miles Teller

Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Teller also lost their home in the Los Angeles fire. Keleigh shared an emotional tribute to their home on Instagram.

“To everyone reaching out I can’t thank you enough, your kind hearts have meant the world, I’ll never forget them,” she wrote. “Community has come out stronger than I could imagine, pacific palisades I love you beyond measure you are a little slice of heaven, we will come back stronger than ever.”