As the Los Angeles wildfires have been the center of attention of the country, it has greatly impacted many in the sports world such as Louisville football quarterback Miller Moss. Though Moss has committed to the Louisville football team, he has played with the USC Trojans since 2021, being born in Los Angeles, California, specifically in the Pacific Palisades where the wildfires have caused destruction.

Moss has shared on his X, formerly Twitter, account that his “family's home, his “grandmother's home,” and some friends' houses have “been reduced to ash and rubble.”

Louisville football's Miller Moss on how wildfires have impacted him

Besides calling out current leadership, he would also put his firm belief that Los Angeles and specifically the area of the Palisades will “rise up” and that he will contribute with support for relief efforts.

“I was born and raised in Pacific Palisades,” Moss wrote. “This town was my home, neighborhood, and community for the first 18 years of my life. My family's home, my grandmother's home, as well as countless friends' homes have been reduced to ash and rubble. It is the unfortunate reality that regardless of political identity, we have been systematically and universally failed by our present leadership.”

“To say that is not to align yourself on either side of a political spectrum, but to render an objective assessment of what has transpired,” Moss continued. “Despite this, however, I know the community I grew up in, and have every belief that the Palisades will rise up in the face of unfathomable heartache and destruction. I will be putting some things together in the coming days to help with the relief effort; any and all help is welcomed with open arms.”

After the Louisville football team beat Washington in the Sun Bowl, they now go into next season adding Moss who threw for 2,555 yards to go along with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Even if Moss will play in another state, there is no doubt that he is committed to helping his hometown after the tragedy of the wildfires that have struck the area.