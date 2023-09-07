Texas Football is set to face off against Alabama in one of the most anticipated matchups in week 2. Both the Longhorns and the Crimson Tide pummeled their opponents in week 1, and enter this game with 1-0 records. By the end of the game, one of the two AP Top 25 teams will fall to 1-1.

Ahead of the game, Alabama football coach Nick Saban gave Texas coach Steve Sarkisian high praise for his offense.

“I think Sark is one of the best coaches we’ve ever been around when it comes to offense. He has great disposition with the players, he has great understanding of the game. He really understands defense and how to attack defenses, but he has some really good concepts on offense that are hard to defend. Understands how to present that in different ways so whatever you practiced, it doesn’t come up that way in the game, which makes it hard on our defensive players,” via Cami Griffin of USA Today.

Saban has special insight on Sarkisian's offense since Sarkisian was the offensive coordinator for Alabama under Saban from 2019-2020. Steve Sarkisian did so well coaching Alabama's offense on the way to their 2020 National Championship win that he was awarded the Broyles Award, which is given annually to the top assistant in college football.

Following the 2020 season, Sarkisian was named the head coach of Texas for the 2021 season. Sarkisian has faced off against his former mentor in Saban once since leaving for Texas. The two teams squared off in 2022 when Alabama got the best of Sarkisian in a tight 20-19 win.