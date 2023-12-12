The Texas football team's 2023 resurgence was rewarded with a boatload of awards from the Associated Press on Monday.

The Texas football team wrapped up a one-loss regular season with a win in the Big 12 Title Game vs. Oklahoma State football. The Longhorns were led by a multitude of talented players in securing a College Football Playoff birth.

Texas football has been named as a possible destination for a key South Carolina football transfer. Former Notre Dame QB Brady Quinn's title game prediction will have Longhorns fans on the edge of their seats.

On Monday, the Associated Press named Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian as its Big 12 Coach of the Year.

Other Longhorns players were honored.

T'Vondre Sweat won the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year award and Adonai Mitchell was named the newcomer of the year.

Six Texas football players were selected to the schools' All-Big 12 First Team.

All-Big 12 First-Team honorees included Xavier Worthy, Bert Auburn, Sweat, Byron Murphy and Jaylan Ford.

Second Team members included Mitchell, Kelvin Banks, Quinn Ewers and Jonathon Brooks.

Sarkisian Recruiting as Longhorns Prep For New Year's Showdown

Texas football is set to play the Pac 12 Champion Washington football team on New Year's night at the Sugar Bowl, but that hasn't stopped Coach Sarkisian from recruiting.

Fresh off of a contract extension, Sarkisian visited five-star Florida commit Xavier Filsaime on Thursday night in hopes of flipping the talented defensive back.

Texas HC Steve Sarkisian and safeties coach Blake Gideon visited Florida 5-star safety commit Xavier Filsaime tonight🤘 Filsaime is taking an official visit to Texas next weekend👀https://t.co/ueo4TnX0Ib pic.twitter.com/BPZqvE2hhO — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) December 8, 2023

Filsaime plays for McKinney High School in Texas, a positive sign for Texas fans hoping for a pledge from the former receiver who now plays on the defensive side of the football.