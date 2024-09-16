Steve Stricker continued his dominant run on the PGA Tour Champions Sunday, capturing the Sanford Invitational for a third consecutive year. This one did not come easy though. It required four playoff holes against Richard Green and pin point accuracy on that final hole to claim the title.

Following the dramatic victory, Stricker fought back tears as he spoke with NBC Sports on the course.

“You know, we lost my dad in January,” Stricker began as he was visibly emotional. After taking a moment, he continued.

“I was trying to win one so bad. He was the guy that showed me the game, and I owe him everything, really. We miss him a lot. But that was a guy that showed me the game, how to act on the course, just to be a professional. We all miss him.”

“I was putting some extra pressure on myself to win one and try to dedicate a win to him and finally did… got the monkey off my back. This one is for my dad,” said Stricker.

As Stricker and Green played the 18th hole for the fourth time of the day, the former’s approach shot struck the flag stick. That left him with a short birdie putt to claim his 19th title on Tour.

Steve Stricker finds winner’s circle yet again

During the last year of Stricker’s father’s life, he was rewarded with watching his son dominate the PGA Tour Champions. Stricker won six times in 2023, including being named the PGA Tour Champions Player of the Year. He captured his first Charles Schwab Cup, was the money list winner and was named the PGA Tour Champions Byron Nelson Award recipient.

2024 has been a bit of a different story though.

Despite making the cut in all 12 events with 10 top-10 finishes, he was yet to find the winner’s circle until Sunday. With the season winding down, this must have felt really good for one of the most respected players in the game.

Throughout his storied career, Stricker landed numerous top-10s in each of the major championships. He won the PGA Tour Comeback Player of the Year twice, and won both the Payne Stewart and Bryson Nelson Awards.