It’s been a long time since the Houston Astros cheating scandal first came out. At the time, the news rocked the entire baseball world. It’s not often that a World Series-winning team would be outed for using illegal means of stealing signs. Everyone involved publicly denied this statement… but that doesn’t apply in private, apparently. It was revealed that Alex Cora bragged to his Boston Red Sox players about the Astros’ cheating, per Evan Drellich’s new book “Winning Fixes Everything”.

“We stole that (expletive) World Series,” Cora would say, according to “Winning Fixes Everything.”

Unnamed Red Sox player: “We knew the Astros did (steal signs) because Alex Cora told us. He said that when they played the Dodgers, ‘We already knew what everybody was throwing before we even got on base. We didn’t have to get on base.’ And everybody was like, ‘What the hell does that mean?’”

The Astros were caught using electronic devices to determine the catcher’s signals during the 2017 postseason, when they won the World Series. After learning the signals, a team staffer would hit a trashcan to tip the batter whether the pitch was a breaking ball or not. That arguably gave Houston a small advantage, which is amplified due to their otherworldly skills.

As for Alex Cora, the now-Red Sox skipper was heavily implicated in the sign-stealing scandal that ensued. During a time when almost everyone wanted to hide the cheatings, it’s bizarre that Cora bragged about the Astros’ cheating… to his own players that play in the same conference as Houston.