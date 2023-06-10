The Seattle Storm have gotten off to a rocky start to the 2023 WNBA season with a 1-5 record. It was always going to be a tough year with growing pains due to having a very young and inexperienced roster in the wake of losing Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird. They made a recent roster move by signing Joyner Holmes to their open roster spot they had after cutting Kaila Charles. But the Storm are going to be getting their most important player back in Jewell Loyd from injury on Sunday against the Washington Mystics as per Kevin Pelton of ESPN.

Storm coach Noelle Quinn said after today's practice that Jewell Loyd (foot) will return to the lineup for Sunday's rematch against the Washington Mystics on ABC. Having gone through practice, Loyd brushed off any concern about the foot, saying she feels fine. — Kevin Pelton (@kpeltonWBB) June 10, 2023

Jewell Loyd sat out during the Storm loss to the Mystics on Friday due to a foot injury. It was the only game she's missed all season so far. Loyd, along with Ezi Magbegor and Mercedes Russell, are the only remaining players from the 2020 WNBA championship team. Loyd has been having one of her best statistical seasons so far while leading the WNBA in scoring.

Through the team's first five games of the season, Loyd was averaging a career-high 28.0 points per game, 4.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and and 1.4 blocked shots with splits of 40 percent shooting from the field, 40.9 percent shooting from the three-point line and 85 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

This is the first time in Loyd's career that she's averaged 20+ points per game and shot 40+ percent from the three-point line. A four-time All-Star, it's safe to say that Loyd is on pace for a fifth selection to the All-Star team.