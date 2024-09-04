The Seattle Storm are taking a renewed sense of urgency into the final stretch of the season after a 71-64 upset win over the Connecticut Sun. The victory on Tuesday night snapped a two-game losing streak and marked Seattle’s first win at Mohegan Sun Arena since June 2021. With just two weeks remaining in the regular season, the Storm are adopting a playoff mindset as they aim to make a deep postseason run.

“There has to be a balance,” coach Noelle Quinn said when asked about the team's approach, as reported by Percy Allen of The Seattle Times. “I’m a competitor, and I understand what the end of the year means and how this stretch should feel and look. We’re not quite there, but the urgency is a positive urgency — not a panic button.”

Seattle’s defensive effort was key to their win over the Sun, holding Connecticut to 41.4% shooting and just 17 free throw attempts. It was a marked improvement from the previous game, where the Storm allowed the Sun to shoot 54.2% from the field and dominate the paint. Storm guard Skylar Diggins-Smith noted the team's increased intensity, especially after losing to the Washington Mystics on Aug. 26.

“I thought we played with a little bit more of an edge today. We were more physical (and) were more into bodies. We were more active and engaged defensively and that’s why they didn’t score almost 100 points and we were able to hold them under 70,” she said.

Skylar Diggins-Smith leads the Storm

Diggins-Smith led Seattle with 18 points, while Jewell Loyd and Nneka Ogwumike added 17 points and 14 points, respectively, with Ogwumike also contributing a crucial late-game block. The Storm's balanced offense and strong defense helped them secure the win, despite a strong showing from Connecticut’s Brionna Jones and DeWanna Bonner, who combined for 47 points.

“We were mindful of their advantage in the paint,” Quinn said. “I thought there was a focus on that end of the floor, but also aggressiveness that you need to have for 40 minutes.”

The win gives the Storm momentum heading into their next game against the New York Liberty on Thursday, as they continue their push for playoff positioning. The team hopes to maintain the same level of urgency and focus as they look to build on their defensive performance.

“This can definitely give us a boost,” Quinn said. “Whether it’s confidence, energy, or the awareness that we can be a very good team, this win gives us a lot. We need to bottle this up and carry it forward against our next opponent.”