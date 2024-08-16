ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Seattle Storm take on the Atlanta Dream. Check out our WNBA odds series for our Storm Dream prediction, odds, and pick. Find out how to watch Storm Dream.

The resumption of the WNBA season continues on Friday with three more games. The second half of the WNBA season began on Thursday, four days after the gold medal game for women's basketball at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. It was interesting to watch players from Team USA take the court on Thursday, not that long after a two-week stay in Europe and then a flight back to the United States. Teams resuming their WNBA seasons on Friday get even more of a break compared to the Thursday teams, though to be honest, it's not likely to be a factor in this game. Jewell Loyd was on Team USA, but she did not play on Sunday in the gold medal game against France, so she shouldn't be especially fatigued or worn out for this game. She is the only player from either the Storm or Dream who was on the Team USA roster.

This game can then come down to which team establishes continuity and flow after one month away from the court. On Thursday, we saw two veteran teams, the Phoenix Mercury and New York Liberty, dominate first quarters against younger opponents and roll to easy wins. That would seem to benefit the Seattle Storm in this matchup, but Seattle has to go out and make its advantage matter. We have seen some big upsets in this WNBA season. The Storm, who have suffered a few of those upset losses, need to be on guard as they go to Atlanta.

Here are the Storm-Dream WNBA Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Storm-Dream Odds

Seattle Storm: -7 (-110)

Moneyline: -320

Atlanta Dream: +7 (-110)

Moneyline: +245

Over: 158.5 (-110)

Under: 158.5 (-110)

How to Watch Storm vs Dream

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

TV: ION, WNBA League Pass

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Storm Could Cover The Spread

The Storm are a veteran team which should benefit greatly from the month off, and from the fact that Jewell Loyd did not get used heavily in Team USA's run to the gold medal in France at the Summer Olympics. This is a fresh team which should be able to establish the right tempo and playing style against the Dream, who struggle on offense and are unlikely to make the WNBA playoffs. The Dream are 2.5 games behind the eighth-place Chicago Sky, putting themselves in a position where they need to play above-.500 basketball over the next month to have a reasonable shot at making the postseason. The Storm beat the Dream by 11 points on July 14, and now they are rested for the rematch. They should be fine.

Why The Dream Could Cover The Spread

The Dream, being 2.5 games out of a playoff spot, need this game much more than Seattle does. Seattle is comfortably in playoff position. The Dream are staring at a short season unless they can get on a roll, and they know they have to win this one to feel good about their chances. The Dream have beaten the Las Vegas Aces at home, too, so it's not as though they haven't pulled off a big upset at home this year.

Final Storm-Dream Prediction & Pick

The lean here is to the Storm, but a first game back after a one-month midseason break is always hard to calibrate. The first games back in the WNBA on Thursday were way off the Vegas point spreads in two of the three cases, and the third game was sharply off until a late fourth-quarter rally brought the final spread close to the number. We recommend no pregame bet but a live play instead.

Click Here for more betting news & predictions

Final Storm-Dream Prediction & Pick: Storm -7