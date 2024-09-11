ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Seattle Storm take on the Los Angeles Sparks. Our WNBA odds series has our Storm Sparks prediction, odds and pick. Find out how to watch Storm Sparks.

The Seattle Storm are in a battle with the Las Vegas Aces for the No. 4 seed in the WNBA playoffs. Being No. 4 instead of No. 5 means home-court advantage. It's not the be-all and end-all for teams which will have to go on the road to face the top teams in the WNBA in the latter rounds of the playoffs (New York, Minnesota, Connecticut), but it's a tangible advantage and something definitely worth fighting for. We will see if Seattle — which has recently fallen on hard times — can continue to put pressure on the Aces, who face the Indiana Fever on Wednesday. If the Aces lose in Indiana on Wednesday night, the Storm will take the court in Los Angeles knowing they can tie Las Vegas in the standings.

Seattle is trying to mesh right now. This is a veteran team which brought in Gabby Williams — the star of the French women's basketball team from the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics — a few weeks ago, just after the Olympic break. The Storm, on paper, have a formidable roster, but the pieces haven't really fit since Williams came aboard. Seattle has to hope that the members of the roster will attain a higher level of continuity in time for the playoffs and can hit their stride once the postseason finally begins.

Here are the Storm-Sparks WNBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Storm-Sparks Odds

Seattle Storm: -11 (-110)

Moneyline: -700

Los Angeles Sparks: +11 (-110)

Moneyline: +470

Over: 163.5 (-110)

Under: 163.5 (-110)

How To Watch Storm vs Sparks

Time: 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT

TV: NBA TV, WNBA League Pass

Why The Storm Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Storm were 10-point favorites on Monday night but are 11-point favorites now. They were -520 moneyline favorites Monday night but are -700 favorites as of late Tuesday night. Why is this the case? Why is money moving toward the Storm? It's because the Sparks — who looked dreadfully bad in a blowout loss to the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday night — will be playing the second half of a back-to-back set. More than that, Los Angeles will be playing a third game in four days. This team isn't good to begin with, but on Wednesday night, the Sparks will be tired. The Storm can and will take full advantage of that.

Why The Sparks Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Sparks are getting 11 whole points. They challenged Connecticut on Sunday night, leading by six points early in the fourth quarter. They have put up a good fight against a lot of teams this season, even though they didn't win straight up. The fact that they were awful against Connecticut on Tuesday might mean they were saving up their focus and energy for Seattle on Wednesday.

Final Storm-Sparks Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to the Sparks, but their fatigue due to playing a third game in four nights might hamper them in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles has chronically struggled with fourth quarters this season, so a game which might be pointing to a Sparks cover for three quarters could spiral out of control in the fourth. We think you should pass on this game.

Final Storm-Sparks Prediction & Pick: Sparks +11