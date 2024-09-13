ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Seattle Storm take on the Dallas Wings. Our WNBA odds series has our Storm-Wings prediction, odds, and pick. Find out how to watch Storm Wings.

The Seattle Storm are struggling to become the kind of team they want to become, the kind of team they need to become in order to make a serious run at the WNBA title this year. You look at the roster and see talented, proven players: Skylar Diggins-Smith, Nneka Ogwumike, Jewell Loyd, Ezi Magbegor, Gabby Williams, and others. That's a lot of high-end talent. Yet, the finished collective product isn't adding up to an elite team. Seattle will be in the playoffs, but probably with the No. 5 seed out of eight playoff teams. The Storm enter Friday's game in Dallas one game behind the Las Vegas Aces in the battle for the No. 4 seed. No one would tell you right now that Seattle is as good as Vegas, given that the Aces have won five of six and appear to be rounding into form at exactly the right time. Seattle is not rounding into form. The Storm have been a below-average team since the Olympic break. They lost six of nine games before winning their two most recent games, and one of those two recent wins was a shaky, close win over the worst team in the league, the Los Angeles Sparks. Seattle was favored by 12.5 points and trailed early in the fourth quarter before rallying to win by eight. This team just isn't putting the pieces together, and time is running out for the Storm to find a higher level of play before the playoffs begin.

Here are the Storm-Wings WNBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Storm-Wings Odds

Seattle Storm: -8 (-108)

Moneyline: -320

Dallas Wings: +8 (-112)

Moneyline: +245

Over: 172 (-110)

Under: 172 (-110)

How To Watch Storm vs Wings

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

TV: ION, WNBA League Pass

Why The Storm Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Dallas Wings seem to have packed it in for the season now that they have been eliminated from the playoffs. Dallas just got crushed twice by the New York Liberty at home. The Liberty are good, but Dallas really did seem to pull the ripcord in these games, especially the second one on Thursday night, losing 99-67. The 32-point margin is one of the worst in the WNBA this season. Dallas has to come off that game and come right back at it on Friday in the second half of a back-to-back set. Seattle had Thursday off and should have fresher legs for this game. Seattle can still overtake Las Vegas for the No. 4 seed in the WNBA playoffs, so the Storm are playing for something in this game. This is not a game Seattle is likely to blow off. With that being the case, and with the point spread being a single-digit spread, Seattle has a very good chance of covering. Seattle winning this game by 12 to 15 points would not be surprising at all.

Why The Wings Can Cover The Spread/Win

Seattle has just not been a strong team since the Olympic break. Seattle trailed Los Angeles early in the fourth quarter a few nights ago before rallying to win by eight points. If the Storm continue to struggle, Dallas — playing at home and playing for professional pride after its embarrassing 32-point loss to New York on Thursday — can mount real resistance and lose by fewer than eight points, which would be enough to cover.

Final Storm-Wings Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to the Storm, but we don't think Seattle deserves a bettor's trust right now. We think you should stay away from this game.

Final Storm-Wings Prediction & Pick: Storm -8