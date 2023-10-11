Noah Schnapp, who played Will Byers in the Netflix series Stranger Things, opens up about the Israel and Palestine situation on Instagram.

On October 11, the actor posted a lengthy emotional thread about his views of what's happening and how it affects him as a Jewish American on Instagram.

Schnapp's Instagram post

“You either stand with Israel or you stand with terrorism. It shouldn't be a difficult choice,” was only a part of the actor's writing.

Schnapp also added, “As a Jewish American, I am afraid. Afraid for my brothers and sisters in Israel, who have been senselessly attacked by Hamas. I am truly heartbroken to see the brutal murders of innocent children, women and soldiers fighting to defend themselves.”

He also reflected on what he's seen on social media.

“I have also noticed a silence in social media like never seen before. The same people who love to jump on fashionable cause like supporting Ukraine and combating climate change have been chillingly quiet,” the actor said.

Schnapp goes on to say, “The Jewish people are seeing your silence and we won't forget it.”

The post also includes remarks about crude comments he's received for posting about the war, and how outraged he is over some of the responses.

It's obviously a complex, frustrating, heartbreaking, and difficult situation for 19-year-old Noah Schnapp, who, along with Stranger Things, has appeared in Steven SpielbergBridge of Spies and was the voice of Charlie Brown in The Peanuts Movie.

The Stranger Things actor finished his post with, “We are strong. We are compassionate. We have prevailed before and we will prevail again.”