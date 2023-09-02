Imagine a parody song about being a cow being the vessel that takes you to superstardom. You, too, probably wouldn't navigate the entertainment industry without having your share of controversies. Doja Cat is just a recent example of how things aren't always what they seem.

With the recent release of her single, Demons, Doja Cat presented fans with a promo artwork of her in a chair as an all-black demon lady. While even Amazon was in on the promotional spirit behind it, some fans were completely against the idea. They saw it as her making demons an okay thing.

Questionable, yes, controversial? Perhaps, but this isn't the first time Doja gets people scratching their heads. Recall the situations with Twitch streamer J Cyrus, and Stranger Things actor, Noah Schnapp. If you aren't caught up on these happenings or need a brief refresher, get ready for some interesting tea, the Doja Tea.

Noah Schnapp Beef

Doja Cat found herself embroiled in an online dispute with the “Stranger Things” actor after he publicly shared their private messages, which revolved around her crush on his Netflix co-star, Joseph Quinn. In a July 2022 Instagram Live session, Doja expressed her views on young people often making foolish statements, characterizing Schnapp's actions as “borderline snake s—t” and even comparing it to “weasel s—t.”

She went on to say that she didn't want to judge Schnapp's entire personality based on this incident, as she initially believed he would handle it more discreetly. Doja was uncomfortable with him sharing private information without her consent.

However, in the same month, Schnapp cleared the air, emphasizing that there were no lingering hostilities between them. He offered an apology and reassured his admiration for Doja and her music through a TikTok message.

Despite resolving their differences, Doja Cat's Instagram following took a hit during the controversy, as her follower count dropped from 24.34 million to 24.14 million, as reported by Us Weekly.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Chat Rooms Debacle

In May 2020, Doja Cat faced backlash from fans due to her use of a derogatory term, historically associated with Black victims of police brutality, as the title of one of her earlier songs. Simultaneously, video footage circulated online, alleging that Doja had participated in chat rooms linked to racist and alt-right groups. This controversy ignited the hashtag #DojaCatIsOverParty across social media.

Addressing the situation in a now-deleted Instagram post, Doja explained her history of using public chat rooms since childhood. She acknowledged the inappropriateness of some of these chat rooms but denied engaging in any racist conversations herself. She offered apologies to anyone she had offended and emphasized her identity as a Black woman, highlighting her South African heritage.

The controversy extended to discussions on online forums like Lipstick Alley, where users shared rumors about Doja's activities on Tinychat, Vulture reports. Allegations ranged from her getting naked, making lewd gestures, and making or tolerating offensive comments. While the Tinychat she frequented was not explicitly associated with racist or alt-right groups, some users claimed that such individuals often frequented these spaces.

In an Instagram Live video, Doja Cat admitted to being “blackout drunk” during her controversial chat room appearance. She expressed regret regarding the song title, clarifying that it was inspired by her personal experiences with hurtful comments, and she attempted to reclaim the term's meaning but acknowledged the poor judgment in using it in her music.

Relationship With J Cyrus

In November 2022, Doja Cat was romantically linked to comedian J Cyrus. However, this new relationship faced disapproval from her fans, with many highlighting Cyrus' prior controversies, including allegations of taking advantage of his female Twitch followers.

In December 2020, Cyrus appeared to issue an apology for his past actions through a lengthy social media post, which has since been deleted. In the apology, he admitted to carelessness, greed, ignorance, and disrespect. He acknowledged engaging in flirtatious and provocative personal messages with individuals who had admired him within a community where trust and admiration had developed. He expressed regret for not being stronger or more respectful despite knowing better. Cyrus emphasized that he had been wrong in his actions, regardless of how lonely or desperate he may have felt for attention.

Amid discussions about Cyrus' allegations on an Instagram fan account, Doja responded to criticism of her relationship. In a since-deleted Instagram comment, she asserted her indifference to public opinions about her personal life, stating that she had never cared and would never care about others' perceptions of her or her personal life. She bid farewell to those passing judgment.