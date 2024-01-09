Is that who we think it is?!

Excitement is brewing among Stranger Things enthusiasts as Netflix dropped a tantalizing hint about the commencement of filming for the highly anticipated Season 5, CBR reports. The announcement, accompanied by a cast photo, served to assuage concerns over the prolonged delays in production, signaling that the final chapter of the beloved series is officially underway.

🚨THIS IS A CODE RED🚨 STRANGER THINGS 5 production has officially begun!!! pic.twitter.com/TFN07WVbRD — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) January 8, 2024

The cast photo, featuring key members and production leads, held a delightful surprise for fans. Sadie Sink, who portrays Max Mayfield, sat behind Finn Wolfhard, confirming her character’s return in some capacity for Season 5. This revelation is especially significant as Max’s fate was left hanging in the balance after the tumultuous events of Season 4.

The prior season concluded with a gripping cliffhanger, leaving viewers on the edge as the town of Hawkins faced the encroaching Upside Down. Max Mayfield, portrayed by Sink, ended Season 4 in a coma following Vecna’s attack, raising questions about her character’s future. While Season 4 disclosed Max’s survival, the state of her well-being isn’t certain, fueling speculation about her role in the upcoming final season.

As one of the show’s fan-favorites, Sadie Sink’s confirmed return has elicited relief and excitement. Yet, concerns persist regarding how the narrative will unfold for Max in Season 5. With Max seemingly trapped in the “Upside Down” realm due to her coma, there’s anticipation that her character will play a pivotal role in the overarching battle, adding an intriguing layer to the forthcoming season.

The confirmation of Sink’s return promises a compelling storyline for Max Mayfield, and fans are eager to witness how the character navigates the challenges that lie ahead in the grand finale of Stranger Things.