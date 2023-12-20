Stranger Things Season 5 could see two episodes directed by someone special

Stranger Things, the popular Netflix series that blends sci-fi, horror, and nostalgia, is gearing up for its fifth and final season, which promises to be the most epic and emotional yet, The Insneider reports. The show, which follows a group of kids and their adventures in the mysterious town of Hawkins, Indiana, has been influenced by many classic movies and books, especially those by Stephen King.

Now, one of King’s most acclaimed collaborators, Frank Darabont, is reportedly in talks to direct two episodes of the final season. Darabont, who wrote and directed The Shawshank Redemption and The Green Mile, both based on King’s stories, is also known for creating and producing the first season of The Walking Dead, before leaving the show due to a legal dispute with AMC.

Darabont would join the show’s creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, who have directed most of the episodes of the series, along with executive producer Shawn Levy, who is also busy with Deadpool 3. The Duffers have occasionally invited other filmmakers to direct some episodes, such as Uta Briesewitz, Andrew Stanton, and Rebecca Thomas.

According to sources, Darabont would take the role of the “outside filmmaker” for season five, which is expected to have eight episodes. Levy would also return to direct one episode, while Dan Trachtenberg, who was originally slated to direct another episode, has dropped out of the project. This would leave the Duffers to direct the remaining four episodes, which are likely to be longer and more complex than the previous ones.

Production for season five is set to begin in early January 2024, with some of the cast members already in Atlanta for pre-production. The season will conclude the story of the show, which has been a huge hit for Netflix, breaking records and winning awards.

Darabont’s involvement in the final season of Stranger Things is a exciting update for fans of the show and of King’s works. Darabont has a proven track record of adapting King’s stories into cinematic masterpieces, and his style and vision could add a new dimension to the show’s finale. Darabont has been relatively quiet in the past decade, but this could be his comeback to the spotlight.